KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 August 2025 - YTL Cement, in partnership with The Edge, successfully concluded its third annual sustainable construction symposium recently, bringing together over 200 industry leaders and players to explore the future of construction under the theme "Building Trends Redefined: The Next Level" which explored urban liveability, sustainable construction ambitions, and smart green technologies.It opened with an address by Rachel Yeoh, Executive Director of YTL Cement who set the stage with a compelling vision for the future of construction, emphasising YTL Cement's dedication to sustainability and innovation through the launch of Malaysia's first repurposed concrete aggregate facility (RCA) in collaboration with the Construction Research Institute of Malaysia (CREAM), and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), which can potentially replace up to 30% of natural aggregates in concrete.She also highlighted how YTL Cement is committed to leveraging digital technologies to enhance its operational efficiencies and strengthening its industry partnerships with CREAM, the Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) and the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM), among others, to drive more sustainable practices within the industry.The event also featured 10 local and international speakers from the public and private sectors, across four deep dive sessions and two panel discussions. Topics covered included how cities can thrive with sustainable urban intelligence by Ian Ralph from global architecture and engineering firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM); how to make sustainable construction a reality in Malaysia by Puan Zainora Zainal, the CEO of CIDB; how to design and create buildings that care for people, planet and performance by Nicolas Medrano, a design principal from SOM; and an overview on SustainBuild Mark, Malaysia's first standardised industry certification for sustainable building materials by Ir. Ts. Dr Hj Mohd Khairolden Ghani, a representative of CREAM.A panel discussion on smart-driven green construction was also held between YTL Cement's technical general manager Lim Tze Liang, Real Estate and Housing Developers' Association (REHDA)'s president, Datuk Ho Hon Sang, and Master Builders Association of Malaysia (MBAM)'s president Oliver Wee. During the session, Lim detailed YTL Cement's comprehensive sustainability efforts, such as the introduction of its ECO product range that are produced in its ISO-certified facilities, YTL Cement's AI-driven kiln optimisation and groundbreaking R&D collaborations with CREAM and Malaysian universities, including the development of self-healing concrete with an 83% efficacy rate.Datuk Ho from REHDA emphasised the need for holistic green strategies for the benefit of the environment, industry, and nation while Oliver Wee of MBAM, discussed the challenges of legacy infrastructure and high initial investment costs for green transformation, calling for greater awareness and education for industry players.The symposium concluded with a fireside chat on rethinking building solutions and mindsets, between Damian Lusty the Head of Sustainability & Digitalisation at specialty chemicals company Sika, Ar. Dexter Koh the deputy president of PAM, and Lee Mun Sam, CEO of Eastern Pretech Solutions Sdn Bhd.Lee Mun Sam of Eastern Pretech shared his firm's two-decade experience in prefabrication for Industrialised Building Systems (IBS), noting growing industry receptiveness towards sustainable materials despite cost concerns. He also highlighted recent industry innovations like hollow concrete and recycled by-products, which maintain quality while reducing carbon footprints.Beyond that, the panel discussed Malaysia's middling progress in sustainability, and the need for collective action to get ahead. Dexter Koh highlighted the disconnect between various policies and how industry players need to be more collaborative moving forward, while Damian Lusty shared how government incentives like carbon taxes and collaborative design approaches are essential in balancing costs and sustainability. The panellists concluded that long-term value, not upfront expenses, must drive industry transformation.The Symposium served as a critical platform for dialogue and collaboration, underscoring a unified industry commitment to redefining Malaysia's built environment. By bridging insights from developers, architects, engineers, and material suppliers, the event charted a clear path forward, balancing innovation, practicality and environmental stewardship with economic growth.Hashtag: #YTLCement #SustainableConstruction

