Lazada’s Super Brand Day (SBD) in Malaysia will launch new IP series such as Twinkle Twinkle and SKULLPANDA, SBD shoppers will enjoy storewide discounts up to 8%. and receive exclusive limited-edition gift-with-purchase while stocks last.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 August 2025 - Lazada today announced its partnership with POP MART to launch the brand’s inaugural Regional Super Brand Day (SBD), which will take place in-app across the region starting from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand on 22 August, followed by the Philippines on 27 August and Vietnam on 28 August.





In Malaysia, the celebration begins 22 August, with local fans among the first in the region to get their hands on new collectible IP series such as Twinkle Twinkle and SKULLPANDA, alongside the timed release of hot-selling favourites including The Monsters and Crybaby. To mark the occasion, Malaysian customers can enjoy storewide discounts of up to 8% during SBD, and also redeem exclusive limited-edition gift-with-purchase while stocks last – making this a must-shop event for the country’s fast-growing and vibrant art-toy community.





These products will be exclusively available on the POP MART brand store within Lazada’s LazMall during the SBD event in each market.





POP MART will also increase its stock levels and scale up visibility on its LazMall storefront to meet fan demand. With targeted vouchers and promotions on Lazada, the collaboration between both Lazada and POP MART aims to draw both loyal fans and first-time collectors into the art toy scene.





“We’re thrilled to be partnering with POP MART once more, this time as an eCommerce platform enabler to extend exclusive merchandise for Lazada shoppers. This partnership allows us to combine Lazada’s eCommerce strength with the vibrancy of the art toy community. By making exclusive IP releases more accessible, we hope to connect even more fans across the region to this growing cultural movement,” said Kaya Qin, Chief Executive Officer of Lazada Malaysia. “The ongoing Lazada Runs across different Southeast Asia markets have also been hugely successful, engaging audiences and blending fitness and pop culture in a highly localized and authentic way.”





More than just rare finds, the collaboration underscores Lazada’s role in connecting creators, collectors, and communities, while demonstrating the platform’s commitment to supporting creativity and cross-industry partnerships across Southeast Asia.

About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 13 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.



Launched on the Lazada platform in 2018, LazMall is Southeast Asia's biggest virtual mall connecting shoppers to over 32,000 leading international and local brands. It sets a new standard in retail, offering consumers the assurance of 100% product authenticity, guaranteed fast delivery and a 30-days return policy. LazMall is the preferred platform for brands and sellers to directly engage and create a customised experience for their customers.







About POP MART

POP MART is a rising global force in pop culture and entertainment. Our purpose is to celebrate daily moments and inspire through designer toys and fun experiences. Our focus is IP incubation & operations, designer toys & retail, theme parks & experiences, also digital entertainment. POP MART has over 550 stores in 30+ countries and regions, more than 2,500 ROBOSHOPs, and operates across multiple cross-border e-commerce platforms, reaching consumers in over 90 countries. We manage & represent incredible artists from all over the world. Our roster spans dozens of iconic characters, like MOLLY, DIMOO, SKULLPANDA, THE MONSTERS, HIRONO and more. With our IP characters, we create iconic cross-overs. Our mission is to light up passion & bring joy around the world. POP MART is not just a brand, it's a galaxy of creative possibilities.





