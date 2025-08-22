Lazada’s Super Brand Day (SBD) in Malaysia will launch new IP series such as Twinkle Twinkle and SKULLPANDA, SBD shoppers will enjoy storewide discounts up to 8%. and receive exclusive limited-edition gift-with-purchase while stocks last.
About Lazada Group
Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 13 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.
Launched on the Lazada platform in 2018, LazMall is Southeast Asia's biggest virtual mall connecting shoppers to over 32,000 leading international and local brands. It sets a new standard in retail, offering consumers the assurance of 100% product authenticity, guaranteed fast delivery and a 30-days return policy. LazMall is the preferred platform for brands and sellers to directly engage and create a customised experience for their customers.
About POP MART
POP MART is a rising global force in pop culture and entertainment. Our purpose is to celebrate daily moments and inspire through designer toys and fun experiences. Our focus is IP incubation & operations, designer toys & retail, theme parks & experiences, also digital entertainment. POP MART has over 550 stores in 30+ countries and regions, more than 2,500 ROBOSHOPs, and operates across multiple cross-border e-commerce platforms, reaching consumers in over 90 countries. We manage & represent incredible artists from all over the world. Our roster spans dozens of iconic characters, like MOLLY, DIMOO, SKULLPANDA, THE MONSTERS, HIRONO and more. With our IP characters, we create iconic cross-overs. Our mission is to light up passion & bring joy around the world. POP MART is not just a brand, it's a galaxy of creative possibilities.