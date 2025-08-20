Museum of Ice Cream Singapore has attracted fans worldwide, including Bollywood stars Rucha Hasabnis, Juhi Parmar, and internet personality Aakriti Rana.

Endless scoops of fun await the entire family in a newly imagined space packed with interactive installations, immersive workshops, and unlimited treats.

Enjoy 5% off General admission tickets from now till 31 December 2025.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2025 -Grab your spoons and hold onto your cones, Singapore's must-visit attraction,is back and more magical than ever! Following a sprinkle-filled refresh in April 2025, MOIC invites sweet-toothed fans of all ages, cultures, and communities into an irresistible wonderland of colour, creativity and ice cream, creating sweet memories and unleashing their inner child.Since opening in 2021, MOIC Singapore has become one of the top destinations in Asia, welcoming over half a million guests and earning major accolades, includingand. It has also captured the hearts (and taste buds) of Bollywood stars like Rucha Hasabnis and Juhi Parmar; and even celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Drew Barrymore, and David Beckham!Step inside MOIC Singapore's 25,000 square-foot pink paradise and create everlasting memories through imaginative play, self-expression, and connection. New highlights include:- Let your competitive spirit shine with nostalgic games, buttery popcorn, and on an all-new Animal Cookie ride in Singapore's pinkest indoor Carnival.- Start your ice cream journey with eight rotating flavours (including vegan and allergen-friendly options!) from Denzy Gelato, Singapore's premium gelato gurus with multiple awards under their belt.- Bounce and dance it out in a kaleidoscopic mirror-world of lights, beats, and high-energy fun, perfect for the whole family.- Get lost in a wildly whimsical experience as it is entertaining, in a fruity maze unlike any other you've seen before!MOIC Singapore has doubled the flavours with up to 19 delicious ice creams and 8 toppings available throughout your visit. Scoop up crowd favourites like Thai Milk Tea, Mango soft serve, and Strawberry Speculoos, featuring treats from beloved names like Denzy Gelato and Ben & Jerry's, with unlimited helpings, of course!Fuel curiosity and creativity with, a take-home keepsake that guides guests through their visit with engaging activities and fun facts. It's the perfect blend of education, exploration, and entertainment designed to delight ice cream lovers of all ages.To make the experience even sweeter, MOIC Singapore is rolling out a special treat just for Indian families. From now until 31 December 2025, simply present a valid Indian passport at the entrance to redeem. Come discover Singapore's most whimsical attraction with the whole family in town!For ticket purchases, visit tickets.museumoficecream.sg , or followandon Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates. Keep a keen eye on MOIC Singapore's newsletter for exclusive promotions and exciting updates! To sign up, please visit museumoficecream.com/getthelatestscoop MOIC Singapore is located at 100 Loewen Road, Dempsey, Singapore 248837.Hashtag: #museumofficecream #icecream #desserts #sundae #foodie

ABOUT MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

Museum of Ice Cream, founded by Figure8, is a global lifestyle brand recognized around the world for designing award winning, multi-sensory experiential developments. MOIC has welcomed millions of visitors to its fully immersive, interactive spaces that create connection through the universal power of ice cream. With locations in Chicago, New York City, Miami, Boston, and Singapore, Museum of Ice Cream remains a pioneer in the experience-first industry, continuing to develop unique concepts that provoke wonder and creativity. Each inclusive and interactive environment is designed to inspire imagination and play, helping to rediscover the kid in us all.

ABOUT FIGURE8

Figure8 is an experience-first development company that takes the unimaginable and turns it into the tangible. Putting human connection at the forefront, the company creates experiums - places outside of distraction, away from expectation and beyond inhibition.

