SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2025 - Recognising a crucial need for a more holistic and personalised approach to healthcare, SL Aesthetic Group announced the launch of Prologue at Ngee Ann City. The healthcare facility comprises two complementary entities: Prologue The Lifestyle Medical Clinic , which provides lifestyle medicine and preventive care services for families, and Prologue Centre for Women's Wellness , a dedicated sanctuary for women's health needs, including postpartum and menopause symptom management.In alignment with Singapore's recognition as a Blue Zone—where people live healthier and longer than average—Prologue puts overlooked lifestyle habits at the forefront of personal health management. At its core, the concept is built on the philosophy that healthcare should begin long before illness, focusing on key lifestyle principles such as stress management, quality sleep, and balanced nutrition, as seen in the world's longest-living communities.Prologue The Lifestyle Medical Clinic operates as a primary care clinic that empowers individuals to take control of their long-term health through a data-backed, prevention-first approach. The clinic focuses on the cornerstones of well-being: nutrition, sleep, stress resilience, and physical activity. This methodology helps manage health from its very foundation, with personalised care plans supported by complementary diagnostic tools. Key services include in-depth health screenings using BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) devices for precise body composition assessment, alongside essential family healthcare services such as vaccinations and weight management programmes. Notably, Prologue is among the early adopters in Singapore of ReCOGnAIze ™ , an AI-powered tool for early dementia screening, demonstrating its commitment to incorporating technology in preventive healthcare.Prologue Centre for Women's Wellness provides a discreet and deeply supportive environment for women navigating the pivotal, and often underserved, transitions of postpartum recovery, perimenopause and menopause.Support for mothers includes professional care for common yet often overlooked concerns: pelvic floor health, nutritional optimisation, and guidance for fatigue and stress management. For women navigating perimenopause and menopause, the centre offers personalised guidance for hormonal balance, helping them manage metabolic changes, restore restful sleep, and navigate changes in body image and intimacy with confidence. The centre provides access to FDA-cleared, non-invasive technologies such as EXION, Embody, and EMSELLA for services related to skin laxity, vaginal health, and body contouring.This philosophy of integrated, purposeful care is the driving force behind Prologue. "At SL Aesthetic Group, we've always believed in adapting to the needs of our patients," says Dr. Kelvin Chua, Founder and Senior Medical Director of Prologue. "Prologue reflects our commitment to delivering integrated medical and wellness care. We aim to support individuals in their holistic health journeys and provide women with access to personalised, evidence-based care across different stages. This represents a shift in how we approach long-term health—offering proactive care that starts well before symptoms appear."Prologue is located at 391 Orchard Road, #05-25A/25B Ngee Ann City Podium Block, Singapore 238872. For more information about Prologue and its services, visit https://Prologue.com.sg/ Hashtag: #Prologue

About Prologue

Prologue, a member of SL Aesthetic Group, is an integrated health and wellness centre. Grounded in Lifestyle Medicine, Prologue offers a multidisciplinary approach that integrates medical expertise, health coaching, nutrition, physiotherapy, and personalised wellness planning. With a special focus in women, Prologue provides proactive, science-backed care in a calming and supportive environment. More than a beginning, Prologue is the pathway to what's possible in lifelong health and vitality.





About SL Aesthetic Group

SL Aesthetic Group is a collective of brands dedicated to advancing holistic beauty through medical aesthetics, skin and hair, wellness and lifestyle wellbeing. With a results-driven approach, the Group focuses on delivering treatments that are effective and lasting. Its portfolio includes SL Aesthetic Clinic, Skinlab The Medical Spa, TrichoLab, Prologue, Euphie Clinic and Skin Solutions (Malaysia), each offering science-backed solutions tailored to support confidence and long-term wellbeing from the inside out.



