SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2025 - Licensed moneylenders in Singapore often contend with an enduring set of negative stereotypes: predatory practices, exorbitant rates, and a focus on exploiting the vulnerable. But Unilink Credit is quietly working to challenge these perceptions. Instead of publicity drives, the company focuses on ongoing support for corporate social responsibility in Singapore, reaching some of the most vulnerable local communities.A Zeno Group survey of over 7,000 consumers, including 1,000 in Singapore, found that nearly 8 in 10 Singaporeans consider a brand's engagement with social issues when deciding what to buy or recommend. This highlights the growing business impact of corporate social responsibility.The company has supported initiatives that provide elderly residents and low-income families with practical assistance, such as school materials for children, festive meals, and nutritious care packages during the Lunar New Year. Although these corporate social responsibility contributions are acknowledged by partner organisations in Singapore, Unilink Credit has chosen not to publicise them widely."We did all these with heart and not for any marketing purpose," said Daphne, Director of Unilink Credit. "You don't have to be very wealthy to do charity. Every bit counts, and it doesn't always need to be monetary. The corporate social responsibility effort comes from the heart."For Unilink Credit, the connection between lending and giving is not contradictory. Both are guided by the same principles: trust, responsibility, and social impact. The company believes that a licensed moneylender's role in Singapore extends beyond simply providing loans. It can also involve offering regulated, transparent credit services and channelling resources toward community support.The most rewarding outcomes from their corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore, they say, are the moments that statistics can't capture: the smiles of elderly residents at a community lunch, the gratitude from families receiving care packs, and the excitement of children awarded for their academic achievements.Looking ahead, Unilink Credit plans to continue supporting causes that serve the elderly and low-income children, even when the organisations fall outside of its cultural or religious background. "We're open to helping as long as it reaches those who need it most," Daphne, Director of Unilink Credit added.In an industry where public perception is slow to change, the company hopes its example will offer a more balanced perspective. It aims to show that lending and corporate social responsibility in Singapore can exist side by side.Hashtag: #UnilinkCredit

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.