Millennials and Gen Zs lead the charge in proactive wealth planning; Gen Zs also have the highest expectations towards receiving an inheritance

Wealth Transfer Insights Report 2025

Nearly half (46%) of Singaporeans have plans to or have already initiated wealth transfers during their lifetime, shifting away from solely relying on transfers upon their passing.

have plans to or have already initiated wealth transfers during their lifetime, shifting away from solely relying on transfers upon their passing. About half of Singaporeans surveyed (49%) actively use insurance as an instrument for wealth transfer , recognising it as an effective method for legacy planning beyond basic protection.

, recognising it as an effective method for legacy planning beyond basic protection. Most Singaporeans preparing to pass on wealth involve their family in financial planning conversations (42%) and instilling values of responsibility and diligence (41%) . A notable 18% still lack a plan for successor readiness.

. A notable 18% still lack a plan for successor readiness. Wealth transfer comes with complexities. Key worries for Singaporeans regarding wealth transfer include family conflict (36%), maintaining their own financial security (34%), and fears of mismanagement of wealth (31%).

Key worries for Singaporeans regarding wealth transfer include family conflict (36%), maintaining their own financial security (34%), and fears of mismanagement of wealth (31%). One in three Singaporeans now involve a financial advisor in their wealth transfer planning, reflecting a growing recognition of the critical need for expert guidance in navigating complex legacy decisions.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2025 - A new report by Etiqa Insurance Singapore spotlights growing trends in intergenerational wealth transfer, with 77% of Singaporeans prioritising leaving a financial legacy to future generations. With two-thirds of Singaporeans having either received, transferred or expect to receive or transfer their wealth, a commitment most pronounced among those aged 55 and above (74%), proactive wealth planning and management for Singaporeans is more crucial than ever.78% of Singaporeans aged 55 years and above prioritise the importance of discussing inheritance matters with their families, signalling a clear cultural shift toward open and proactive legacy planning. This reflects a broader societal shift towards greater transparency and responsibility in legacy planning, as older Singaporeans recognise the importance of wealth transfer conversations before one's passing.Over half of Singaporeans surveyed (53%) have either received or expect to receive an inheritance. This expectation is even higher among younger Singaporeans, with 62% under the age of 24 expecting to receive an inheritance. This indicates the need for early financial literacy and planning to ensure wealth is managed effectively.Among Singaporeans who expect to receive or give an inheritance, one in five anticipate a windfall of $1 million or more. With large sums potentially involved, financial education becomes key, and recipients need financial planning and management to manage this wealth.Among Singaporeans who have received their inheritance, 53% believe the inheritance plays a critical role in their long-term financial stability. In contrast only 35% of Singaporeans who have yet to receive an inheritance see it as critical factor that ensures their long-term financial stability.As the true value of an inheritance often becomes clear only after it is received, proactive financial guidance is essential to help individuals integrate it effectively into their long-term financial goals.Other key findings of the survey include:"Our Wealth Transfer Insights Report findings indicate that wealth transfer is increasingly viewed not just as a financial event, but as a purposeful act of next generation empowerment," said Raymond Ong, CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore. "It is heartening that Singaporeans are having conversations about wealth planning through open family dialogue and meticulous planning, fundamental to ensuring financial well-being of their families.""While Singaporeans demonstrate a strong commitment to securing their family's financial future through wealth transfer, potential challenges such as wealth mismanagement and preserving this wealth for next generation need to be addressed," Mr. Ong emphasised. "More strategic and informed legacy planning to bridge existing gaps and fostering continuous open dialogue are essential steps to ensure that legacies not only endure but truly empower future generations."Etiqa Insurance Singapore supports the community through financial planning literacy workshops and activities designed to empower individuals across all age groups. These initiatives, that will be rolled out in phases in coming years, aim to equip participants with the essential knowledge to protect, grow, and manage their wealth effectively. Find out more at: www.etiqa.com.sg



The Etiqa Insurance Singapore Wealth Transfer Insights Report was conducted in collaboration with Kantar in June 2025, surveying 1,008 Singapore citizens and permanent residents across four age groups: Gen Z (18 to 28 years old), Millennials (29 to 43 years old), Gen X (44 to 59 years old), and Seniors (60 and above). This study delves into the attitudes, expectations and strategies around both receiving and passing wealth to the next generation.

