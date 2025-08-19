The combined platform supports agribusinesses in meeting EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and ESG requirements with end-to-end transparency across key commodities.

Compliance Tools: Polygon-level farm mapping, deforestation risk monitoring, and supply chain tracking aligned with EUDR and relevant ESG standards.

End-to-End Visibility: Data tracking from producers through processing and export to support audit readiness and reporting needs.

Multi-Commodity Coverage: Support for key commodities including coffee, cocoa, rubber, and palm oil.

ESG Reporting: Automated data aggregation to facilitate regulatory and market reporting.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2025 - Agridence Grp Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Agridence"), a Singapore-based leader in digital agri-commodity supply chain solutions, announced its acquisition of farmer connect, a European compliance and traceability platform. This acquisition comes alongside Agridence's newly secured investment , enabling the company to build a unified offering that helps agribusinesses meet regulatory compliance and supply chain transparency requirements efficiently across multiple commodities.said Gerald Tan, CEO and Founder of AgridenceThe combined platform offers:said Stefano Rettore, Chairman of farmer connect.Following the acquisition, Agridence will maintain uninterrupted service for all existing farmer connect customers, while expanding the platform's capabilities and market reach. This integration combines the strengths of both companies, enhancing compliance and traceability solutions without affecting current ongoing business operations. Our unified platform remains dedicated to helping companies navigate evolving regulatory and sustainability challenges.

About Agridence

Agridence is a Singapore headquartered agri-tech platform that digitises global agri-commodity supply chains to deliver end-to-end traceability, ESG compliance, and sustainability reporting. Our cloud-native, API-ready software combines AI analytics, geospatial mapping and mobile application data capture to monitor natural rubber, palm oil, cocoa, coconut and other crops end-to-end.



Multinational companies, traders, processors and smallholders rely on Agridence to be compliant with the European Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), RSPO, GPSNR and other certification and assurance models. By embedding technology, trust and transparency at scale, we help the agri-commodity sector reduce deforestation risk and build resilient, low-carbon, socially responsible supply chains.



The Agridence ecosystem unlocks:



● Real time supply chain transparency and chain-of-custody tracking



● Automated environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk analysis



● Smallholder onboarding and digital payment workflows



● API integrations with ERP, trading and certification systems



By turning complex compliance into competitive advantage, Agridence helps enterprises de-risk sourcing, protect forests, and build a more resilient, sustainable agriculture ecosystem.



Discover our agri-commodity compliance platform at www.agridence.com, email [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/agridence.











About farmer connect

farmer connect is a Swiss-based tech company that streamlines EUDR (EU Deforestation Regulation) compliance for companies across the agricultural supply chain. By centralising ESG data collection and automating Due Diligence Statement (DDS) generation, farmer connect ensures seamless integration with EU TRACES.



Built for scale and automation, the platform connects effortlessly with multi-tiered ERP systems via APIs, significantly reducing manual effort and maintaining up-to-date compliance statuses. Designed for ease of use and end-to-end traceability, farmer connect enables businesses to streamline regulatory compliance, while promoting responsible sourcing and supply chain transparency and traceability.



