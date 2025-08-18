



This year's campaign unfolds across eight (8) vibrant categories; Mosque Open Day, Accommodation, Travel Packages, Spa, Wellness and Healthcare, Food and Beverages, Events and Exhibitions, Shopping and Retail, and Tourism Products and Theme Parks, offering a nationwide celebration filled with inclusive-meaningful experiences tailored for locals and international visitors; families, solo travelers, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts alike.



ITM 2025 unfolds with a promise of uncompromising discovery experience as Malaysia continues to shine in Muslim-friendly tourism, once again securing the top spot in the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2025, marking a decade of consecutive recognition as the world's preferred destination. This achievement goes beyond rankings, it's built on a foundation of accessible prayer facilities, inclusive travel experiences, widespread availability of halal food, and progressive tourism policies.



At the heart of ITM 2025 is its signature programme: Mosque Open Day. Throughout the month, selected mosques across the country will welcome the public for guided tours, exhibitions, and community-driven activities. Designed to promote understanding, inclusivity, and cultural exchange, this initiative offers a unique opportunity to appreciate the spiritual, historical, and social significance of mosques in Malaysia's everyday life.



A CALL TO COLLABORATE: JOIN AS AN ITM 2025 PARTNER



ITC invites players across Malaysia's tourism and hospitality sectors to join the movement as official ITM 2025 partners. From branding exposure and market engagement to economic opportunity, businesses will benefit from access to ITC's promotional platforms, visibility among a high-value travel segment, and alignment with Malaysia's broader Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) tourism objectives.



"The seeds planted in 2022 have blossomed into an event that reflects Malaysia's warmth, diversity and hospitality," said Nur Alyssa Coraline Yussin, Acting Director-General of ITC.







"As the Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality (MFTH) ecosystem continues to expand, ITM offers a timely opportunity to showcase products and services that are inclusive, values-driven and culturally relevant, all while driving real business impact," she added.



Since its inception, ITM has attracted over 300 participating organisations, contributing more than RM5 million in accumulated value to the national tourism landscape. Their collective efforts have helped elevate Malaysia's MFTH offerings while solidifying its position as a sustainable, values-driven tourism hub.



GET CREATIVE: THE ITM 2025 TIKTOK CHALLENGE IS BACK



The much-loved ITM TikTok Challenge returns in 2025. Content creators are invited to explore ITM partner destinations and share their experiences using the hashtag #ExperienceITM2025. With just three simple steps; Visit, Video, and Viral, participants stand a chance to win exciting prizes worth more than RM50,000, including a holiday package to Xi'an, China, and an exclusive sailing getaway with Aroya Cruises.



MARCHING TOWARDS VISIT MALAYSIA 2026



With Visit Malaysia 2026 on the horizon, ITM 2025 serves as a strategic prelude; a platform to galvanise industry readiness, attract global attention, and celebrate what makes Malaysia truly unique. By participating, businesses not only contribute to national tourism goals but also join a movement rooted in authentic experiences, inclusive values, and long-term impact.



REGIONAL MOMENTUM: MALAYSIA'S ASEAN CHAIRMANSHIP ELEVATES ITM 2025



This year's ITM unfolds at a pivotal moment as Malaysia assumes the Chairmanship of ASEAN, offering a timely space to deepen regional tourism collaboration. With shared cultural values and growing interest in Muslim-friendly travel, ITM 2025 presents an exceptional opportunity for visitors from ASEAN member states to explore Malaysia's offerings. From ITC perspective, this alignment is expected to drive stronger participation and outcomes than previous editions, further positioning Malaysia as a gateway for inclusive, experience-rich tourism across Southeast Asia.



WHO SHOULD JOIN?



ITM 2025 is open to all tourism and hospitality players, including:



Hotels & Resorts

Spa & Wellness Centres

Theme Parks

Shopping Malls

Retailers

Mosques

Event Organisers

Training Providers

Any tourism businesses offering Halal or Muslim-friendly products and services

.

Mosque Open Day

Accommodation

Travel Packages

Spa, Wellness and Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Events and Exhibitions

Shopping and Retail

Tourism Products and Theme Parks

The much-beloved ITM trademark event where Malaysia's most majestic mosques open their doors to visitors from near and far. Discover the beauty of Malaysian Islamic culture through guided tours, exhibitions and engaging community activities that promote understanding, culture appreciation and connection.From cool highlands to sunny beaches and city escapes, enjoy exclusive discounts and packages created just for ITM 2025. Look out for deals catering to families, luxury seekers, youth travellers and more.Enjoy travel packages that take the stress out of planning and offer great value. Designed to suit those seeking for adventures and relaxation. Each package brings together convenience, comfort, and authentic discovery.In an era where self-care and mindful living continues to grow, ITM 2025 brings together a calming selection of spa, wellness and healthcare experiences. From traditional Malay treatments to modern therapies, each option is thoughtfully tailored, with gender-sensitive services available to ensure peace of mind.Everyone needs to eat, but during ITM 2025, every meal becomes an opportunity to explore. Enjoy a variety of halal delicacies with special promotions that make dining out even more satisfying.Level up, upskill, and link up at ITM-listed events and exhibitions throughout the month. Connect with like-minded individuals at key gatherings. ITC signatures, the MFTG Training programmes are also open for registration to eligible industry players, alongside a variety of other activities including spa and wellness upskilling sessions and guided hiking events that combine learning, leisure, and lifestyle.Retail therapy comes with extra rewards throughout the month. From necessities to well-deserved indulgence, special promotions make it the perfect time to shop for anything and everything.This is the perfect time to explore Malaysia's many attractions, from museums and cultural landmarks to family-friendly favourites and beyond.

ABOUT ISLAMIC TOURISM CENTRE

Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) is an entity under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Malaysia, tasked to develop the Islamic Tourism segment for Malaysia. It advocates for Muslim-friendly tourism (MFT) by offering research and market intelligence, training, industry development consultation, Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality (MFTH) services standards and recognition, and information exchange.



Malaysia was named the top country in the region in the MFTH sector by the State of the Global Islamic Economy (SGIE) Report 2025. The country also retained the top-ranked destination in the Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2025, a position it has defended since the launch of the Index in 2015.



Malaysia was also recognised as the Top Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year (OIC) and the Top Muslim Women-Friendly Destination of the Year in Halal in Travel Awards 2023.



In addition, ITC was named the recipient of the Strategic Business Alliance Award at The BrandLaureate World Halal Best Brand E-Branding Awards 2021. ITC's signature programme, the Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality Assurance and Recognition (MFAR), was awarded the prestigious BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Award 2024 in the category of Excellence in Islamic Tourism and Muslim-Friendly Hospitality Solutions. It is a recognition of ITC's efforts and endeavours in formulating new strategies in developing and expanding the Islamic tourism segment in Malaysia. These recognitions are an added motivation for ITC to continue to strengthen its efforts in being a prime mover and leading institution to ensure Malaysia is at the forefront of MFTH.



