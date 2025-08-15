Goodyear-Welted Construction for water resistance and long-lasting durability (WR).



Natural Latex Outsole with superior grip and hot contact resistance (HRO).



Free Lacing System for quick on-and-off without sacrificing style.



Metatarsal Impact Gel Guard (M) to shield the top of the foot.



Penetration-Resistant Sole (PS) that’s non-metallic yet highly protective.



Antistatic Protection (A) to guard against electrostatic discharge.



Energy Absorption Heel (E) and PU/PE insole for fatigue-free comfort over long shifts.



HBR lining is a waterproof, breathable membrane that contributes to the overall shoe achieving S7S compliance.



Construction and Civil Engineering – where falling objects and heavy impacts are daily risks.



Oil and Gas / Marine – where exposure to fluids, heat, and slippery surfaces is constant.



Heavy Manufacturing – where hot metals, debris, and rough terrain challenge every step.



Logistics and Warehousing – where long hours on concrete demand both comfort and support.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 August 2025 - SafetySam, Singapore’s provider of safety solutions and workwear, is proud to announce a new product launch—the WORKSafe Greta Safety Boot.Known as “Generally Resistant Enough To Anything”, the Greta boot is a rugged innovation designed for industrial professionals who rely on their footwear every day. The new product launch demonstrates the blend of traditional leather craftsmanship with cutting-edge safety performance.After the success of its sneaker-style WORKSafe Starfire, SafetySam sought to create something more timeless. Inspired by classic leather boots and the designer’s own appreciation for Goodyear-welted construction, Greta was developed to meet a clear gap in the Singapore market: a durable, stylish, and functional safety boot that doesn’t compromise in wet or high-intensity work environments.“Cemented and injection-moulded soles just don’t cut it in our humid climate,” said Jeffrey Seah, General Manager at PDS International. “We needed a boot that wouldn’t split, would age well, and still meet the demands of modern workers.”Greta is certified to EN ISO 20345:2022+A1:2024 and SS513:2005. It has been field-tested and endorsed by workers across construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. The new product launch introduces a range of features to deliver protection, performance, and durability.The new product launch targets the following groups:As with all great WORKSafe products, Greta is brought to life through SafetySam’s original comic series. This time, Sam is thrust into a Wild West multiverse—a tribute to the rugged origins of leather boots. There, he combines old-world techniques with modern safety innovations, mirroring the real-world development process behind Greta.“The Wild West aesthetic captures the spirit of Greta—gritty, independent, and ready for anything,” as revealed by Crystal Heng, Marketing Manager at PDS International. “It’s a fun, narrative-driven way to express the soul of the product.”The comic not only reflects the journey of a boot but also conveys a belief: workwear can be both legendary and practical.The product launch is in line with SafetySam’s long-standing community—those who’ve supported the brand’s evolution from the ground up. The campaign now expands across digital platforms, social media, and storytelling content designed to resonate with both seasoned tradespeople and a new generation of users.Notably, SafetySam is actively exploring partnerships. It is seeking content creators, industrial influencers, and distributors who share the same appreciation for quality craftsmanship and purpose-driven gear.Hashtag: #SafetySam

About SafetySam

SafetySam, powered by PDS International, is a PPE supplier in Singapore, dedicated to protecting workers with a wide range of safety gear. It offers everything from footwear to gloves, helmets, eye protection, and more, ensuring comprehensive safety across industries.