China UnionPay's Poetry POS Machine Campaign in Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 August 2025 - Recently, alongside a Chinese lantern festival held in Thailand, UnionPay's Poetry POS Machine public welfare initiative brought the poems of Chinese children in mountainous areas overseas for the very first time. During the event, the "Poetry Lights the Heart's Lantern" Bangkok lantern and poem festival was also staged.On-site, the overseas charity booth of UnionPay's Poetry POS Machine, nestled beneath the China-Thailand friendship lantern display, stood out prominently. The large central lantern at the booth was breathtakingly beautiful, while the surrounding lanterns were adorned with children's poems in both Chinese and Thai.Thai children recited verses by their Chinese peers, savoring the childlike wonder and joy from China. Visitors to the booth could either make donations by swiping their UnionPay cards on the POS machine to receive a bilingual Chinese-Thai poetry receipt, or record a poetry-reading audio for free and get a postcard with an audio QR code – a unique memento to call their own.Notably, all donations from the event will be channeled through a local Thai charity foundation to improve the lives and education of local children.As a leading international card network, UnionPay is widely accepted in Thailand, with its global acceptance network spanning 183 countries and regions."We believe that despite the distance between China and Thailand, the sincerity and warmth in these poems are shared by all. For poetry is a universal language of humanity, a home where all souls can find solace; just as lanterns, no matter where they glow, embody our shared longing for light and warmth," a China UnionPay spokesperson.To shine a light on the talents of children in mountainous regions, China UnionPay took their poems beyond the mountains and launched the Poetry POS Machine initiative in 2019. To date, the initiative has reached over 400 schools in mountainous areas in Anhui, Henan, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Xinjiang, and other regions, benefiting more than 7,000 local children with art education programs.So far, the campaign has collected over 6,000 poems and published an anthology. Additionally, the first UnionPay public welfare library and 114 public welfare book corners have been put into use in Jinzhai County, central China's Anhui Province.Hashtag: #ChinaUnionPay

