Priority Pass with 4 complimentary airport lounge visits

SIXT Platinum Status for enhanced rental car benefits

ASMALLWORLD Premium Membership, which includes: VIP hotel benefits and complimentary nights at 1,700+ luxury hotels worldwide Exclusive travel offers and product discounts Access to 800+ global social and cultural events Enhanced features within the ASMALLWORLD platform



ZURICH, SWITZERLAND- EQS Newswire - 15 August 2025 - ASMALLWORLD AG announces the arrival of its Advantage Membership, an exclusive new tier within its membership portfolio, together with the launch of its newest global airline partner, Cathay Pacific.Designed for travellers looking for premium travel benefits, while earning air miles to fly with some of the world's most iconic airlines, the Advantage Membership provides an attractive entry point into ASMALLWORLD's world of elevated travel experiences.Among other benefits, Advantage members can choose between 35,000 miles in the form of Cathay's Asia Miles or Miles & More from Lufthansa Group, allowing members to access two of world's largest airline alliance networks.Alongside other travel benefits, Advantage members will also receive D$250 (GHA Discovery Dollars), which can be spent at over 850 hotels and 45+ brands around the world participating in the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA)."ASMALLWORLD Advantage is the next step in our mission to make luxury travel more rewarding and offer valuable benefits to our community members. In addition to expanding our longstanding partnership with Lufthansa Group we have also chosen to launch a new strategic airline partnership with Cathay Pacific, with whom we are excited to grow further in Asia and beyond" said Zain Richardson, CEO of ASMALLWORLD.As part of the Advantage Membership launch, ASMALLWORLD is pleased to announce a new partnership with Cathay Pacific, one of Asia's leading premium airlines. Founded in 1946 and based in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific has established a global reputation for excellence, with a strong focus on service, comfort, and innovation.Advantage members selecting Cathay Pacific as their airline partner will receive 35,000 Asia Miles, which can be used towards redeeming award flights or upgrades across the airline's extensive network. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of theworld alliance, which offers access to a global network of 15 member airlines, including British Airways, American Airlines, and Japan Airlines, unlocking additional opportunities for international travel.The launch of the Advantage Membership also marks an expanded collaboration with Miles & More, part of Lufthansa Group, and one of Europe's leading frequent flyer programmes. A longstanding partner for the Prestige membership tier, ASMALLWORLD members can now access Miles & More packages of 35,000 miles via the new Advantage tier – perfect for award flights or upgrades.This evolution of the partnership reflects ASMALLWORLD's commitment to offering valuable membership benefits at different price points to service different member needs, while continuing to deepen its collaboration with key loyalty partners in the travel sector.Expanding the partnership with Global Hotel Alliance, ASMALLWORLD is now including GHA DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) as a permanent membership benefit for the first time. Advantage members will receive D$250, which can be used for hotel stays, dining, or even spa treatments. Advantage members will also be granted GHA DISCOVERY Platinum Status, offering room upgrades, late check-out, and additional in-stay privileges at over 850 hotels across 45+ brands in the GHA alliance.In addition to airline miles and hotel perks, the Advantage Membership includes a wide range of travel and lifestyle benefits. Members receive:With this new tier, ASMALLWORLD continues to develop its global suite of membership offerings, delivering exclusive travel benefits and services, while also deepening and expanding its portfolio of prestigious travel partnerships.This press release can be found at www.asmallworldag.com The statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such can be identified, for example, by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "target," "seek," or "aim," or the negative of these words or comparable expressions.Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Issuer or its industry to be materially different from any future results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.The issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.Hashtag: #ASMALLWORLD

The ASMALLWORLD Group:

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a luxury travel ecosystem that serves discerning travellers and industry partners.



At its core, the ASMALLWORLD social network is the trusted community for modern luxury travellers, offering a platform to connect, share experiences and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.



ASMALLWORLD members can engage through its app and website, receive travel inspiration, and meet in person at over 800 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers, access to exclusive launches, galas, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and St. Moritz.



Beyond the social network, the ASMALLWORLD Group extends into bespoke travel planning, luxury hospitality, and strategic B2B collaborations. Through its diverse portfolio, the Group fosters a like-minded global community, curated experiences, and tailored solutions, shaping the evolution of luxury travel.



Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel ecosystem include:



ASMALLWORLD Collection, an online hotel booking platform focused on the world's most coveted hotels, offering the unique "ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate," which offers exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost to ASMALLWORLD members.



ASMALLWORLD Bespoke Travel, a luxury travel agency offering personalised travel curation and booking services.



ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY, part of Global Hotel Alliance alongside 45 leading hotel brands, services independent hotels, providing access to the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty and distribution network.



ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a hospitality and management consultancy that supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including acquisition, development, operations, and exit.



First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices.



The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.



Jetbeds, a premier booking platform specialising in Business and First-Class flights, offering exclusive deals, expert advice, and personalised service to secure the most attractive flight options.



www.asmallworldag.com

www.asmallworld.com

www.asmallworldcollection.com

www.asmallworldbespoke.com

www.asmallworlddiscovery.com

www.asmallworldhospitality.com

www.first-class-and-more.de

www.first-class-and-more.com

www.finestclubs.com

www.jetbeds.com

