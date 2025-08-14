Zenith Yacht Charters Introduces Couple’s Dinner Cruise Package Alongside Regional Expansion Plans

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 August 2025 - Zenith Yacht Charters, a luxury yacht charter in Singapore, introduced its latest offering—Sunset Dinner Cruise (SDC) Package—in early 2025. This four-hour private charter couple’s cruise is designed for those looking to dine and unwind in a quieter setting outside the city.Sea Esta is a 50-foot Iliad catamaran and one of the newer yachts currently available for charter in Singapore. As a catamaran, it offers greater stability while cruising, which may appeal to guests seeking a smoother experience compared to smaller or single-hull vessels.The SDC Package is tailored for two guests, with the option to accommodate extra visitors at an additional charge. The couple’s cruise includes an onboard meal consisting of a main course, soup, beverages, and a simple table setup. Guests can choose to dine either in the indoor saloon or on the flybridge, both offering al fresco seating. Two fishing rods are also provided for guests who wish to enjoy a quiet angling activity during the trip—and any catch can be prepared by the crew, adding a personal touch to the dining experience.According to Zenith Yacht Charters, the SDC Package was rolled out in response to growing interest among Singaporean couples for weekend experiences that differ from the standard restaurant or city-based outing. With a limited number of dinner-focused yacht packages available for two people, the company aims to fill this gap in the market.“Our goal has always been to match each customer with the yacht that best suits their needs,” said Mr Dave Cai, Director of Zenith Yacht Charters. “With the Sunset Dinner Cruise, we now offer an option for those looking for a cosy, private dinner onboard—rather than a group outing on the water.”According to the company, the SDC package has been well received by guests, including a customer who recently used the cruise as a setting for a successful marriage proposal.Alongside the launch of the new couple’s cruise, Zenith Yacht Charters is continuing to expand its presence across the region. Over the past year, the company has introduced charter and yacht management services in Phuket and Penang—two destinations that are known for their distinct marine landscapes, many of which are best accessed by private yacht The company has also noted that more travellers are independently planning their own sea adventures, though some may be unfamiliar with the options available. To support this, Zenith Yacht Charters offers guidance on itinerary planning and vessel selection, helping guests make choices that suit their needs and travel preferences.“Expanding into other parts of Southeast Asia strengthens our presence in the region and allows us to offer a wider range of charter options,” said Mr Cai. “We want to make it easier for travellers from around the world to experience the culture and natural beauty of Southeast Asia—with the right yacht and itinerary, wherever they choose to explore.”Customers interested in booking the SDC package or exploring other regional offerings can reach Zenith Yacht Charters via WhatsApp or by submitting an enquiry form through the company’s website.Hashtag: #ZenithYachtCharters #YachtCharter #CoupleCruise

About Zenith Yacht Charters

Zenith Yacht Charters is a Singapore-based yacht rental company offering private charters for a variety of occasions, including weddings, proposals, social gatherings, team-building events, and leisure cruises. The company provides a diverse fleet to accommodate different group sizes, preferences, and budgets, with options suited for both casual outings and more structured events.

