Transparency builds trust: 92% of Thais want brands to disclose AI use. Trust spikes among Gen Z (37%) and young families (31%) when AI use is transparent.





BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 August 2025 – As Thailand accelerates investment in artificial intelligence (AI), new research from PRCA APAC and YouGov reveals that trust is the cornerstone of public acceptance. While there is cautious optimism and strong calls for regulation, the Thai public expects transparency from brands and institutions to build and maintain that trust.Presented at the inaugural PRCA Thailand Conference 2025, the study, titled "The Impact of AI on Thai Society", reveals a complex national picture. While Thailand is emerging as a regional leader in AI, with a USD 15.4 billion investment in infrastructure and a national plan to produce 90,000 AI professionals, the public remains sharply aware of the risks that come with rapid adoption.Key highlights from the research include:"Trust and transparency aren't just public expectations, they're now brand imperatives in the AI era," said. "As communicators, we have a vital role to play in bridging the gap between innovation and understanding. That means helping the public make sense of AI's impact while holding brands accountable to ethical, human-first storytelling."Speaker, reinforced the irreplaceable role of human creativity in public relations. Referencing a recent viral Coldplay-related campaign known as the "Astronomer CEO" crisis response, he noted that the level of creativity, emotional intelligence, and nuance involved is something AI cannot yet replicate.In a fireside chat titled "Viva La Press Release! Old Format, New Tech,""In today's digital publishing and AI era, press releases play a vital role in driving brand trust through verbatim, guaranteed posting on authoritative news websites. These features give PR professionals the ability to control the narrative of key corporate messages, building brand equity with targeted journalists and media across their chosen markets. The advancements in AI will further empower the public relations industry."Panel discussions included leaders from, and, exploring AI's real-world applications in PR, brand reputation, and public perception. Moderated byand digital creator, the panels addressed ethical governance, influencer transparency, and the public's call for structured AI education and stronger regulation.: "AI isn't here to replace communications professionals—it's here to empower us. Generative AI is still evolving, learning every day. It's up to us to guide its growth and ensure it truly works for us. Don't hesitate to adopt AI into your daily work. Treat it as a trusted assistant that helps us work smarter, faster, and with greater impact."The inaugural PRCA Thailand Conference took place on 6 August 2025 at SCBx NEXT Tech, Siam Paragon, bringing together professionals from Thailand's public relations, business, and technology communities.

