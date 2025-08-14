Paving the way for dispatchable clean energy in New South Wales

Gentari & PCL leaders break ground at Maryvale Solar & Energy Storage Facility

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 August 2025 - Clean energy solutions provider Gentari yesterday marked the groundbreaking of the Maryvale Solar & Energy Storage project (Project Maryvale), a key milestone in delivering reliable, low-carbon energy for New South Wales (NSW).Project Maryvale is a next-generation hybrid renewable energy facility that integrates a 243 MWp solar installation with a 172 MW/409 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Once operational, it can deliver up to 172 MW of dispatchable clean electricity - enough to power around 82,000 homes annually - while helping to avoid up to 615,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year. At the peak of construction, the project is expected to create up to 360 jobs and unlock local opportunities across the regional supply chain."Project Maryvale represents our commitment to accelerating Australia's energy transition with reliable, dispatchable renewable energy," said Claire Elkin, Head of Gentari Australia. "As one of the first large-scale DC-coupled solar and storage projects in the country it embodies our ambition to deliver clean energy solutions at scale while supporting grid resilience."Project Maryvale was awarded a Long-Term Energy Service Agreement (LTESA) under the NSW Government's Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap. Administered by ASL as the NSW Consumer Trustee, the LTESA provides financial certainty through an option of an energy price floor. This mechanism helps to de-risk the project and facilitate financing.The project is strategically located within the Central-West Orana REZ - one of the priority zones identified by the NSW Government to accelerate renewable energy development. This region offers strong solar resources and is designed to accommodate large-scale generation and supporting infrastructure.The Maryvale Solar & Energy Storage System will support a reliable renewable energy by enhancing grid stability and efficiency. The system will offer dispatchable renewable energy by firming its own solar output and dispatching it into the grid when it is most needed.Additionally, the system can provide essential ancillary services, which are critical for maintaining grid stability. Together, these functionalities position the BESS as an asset not only for project economics but for overall grid resilience.Project Maryvale stands as one of the largest DC-coupled solar and battery hybrid projects under construction and represents a significant step forward in the integration of renewable energy and storage technologies. The DC-coupled solar and storage allows the project to maximise excess solar generation by directly charging the BESS while delivering smoother, scheduled generation.Gentari is committed to delivering lasting value to the local Maryvale community. This includes establishing a community benefit fund, investing in workforce and industry capability development, and supporting regional infrastructure and housing initiatives in collaboration with local authorities.Through ongoing engagement with First Nations communities, local businesses, education providers, and government stakeholders, Gentari aims to foster inclusive participation and build long-term partnerships based on trust, openness, and shared benefit.Project Maryvale adds to Gentari's clean energy portfolio in Australia, which now includes 814 MW of solar and solar hybrid projects installed and under construction across the country.The project is being delivered by PCL Construction's Solar Division, appointed as the EPC contractor, while the PV modules and BESS system are being free-issued through direct procurement from Tier 1 suppliers — Trinasolar for the solar modules and Contemporary Amperex Technology Australia Pty Ltd , a globally recognised OEM, for the BESS. Notice to Proceed on the construction of this project was given in January 2025 and construction on site is now underway.Hashtag: #Gentari #ProjectMaryvale #SolarEnergy #BatteryStorage #RenewableEnergy #CleanEnergy #EnergyTransition #NetZero #AustraliaEnergy #GreenInfrastructure

About Gentari

Gentari is focused on delivering the solutions required to put clean energy into action today, to transform how we live tomorrow. Gentari's three initial core pillars of Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Green Mobility form a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to help customers in their decarbonisation journey. Its mission is to be the leading Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and utility-scale renewable energy developer, a scale hydrogen producer and go-to industry partner, and Asia Pacific's leading green mobility solutions partner. In the long term, Gentari aims to be the most valued clean energy solutions partner, creating greater impact, connecting businesses, and making the journey to a net zero future possible.



Gentari is a leading owner and operator of utility-scale solar farms and storage investments. With approximately 814 MW of solar and solar hybrid projects installed and under construction across the country, including one of the largest solar farms in Victoria, Gentari is a key player in Australia's renewable energy landscape.