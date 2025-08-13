Focusing on the Development of the Brazilian and Latin American Markets

XTransfer’s Leader in Brazil Office at the Forum.

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 August 2025 -, recently participated in Fórum E-Commerce Brasil 2025, the largest and most influential e-commerce summit in Brazil. The event brought together leading Latin American e-commerce platforms, including Mercado Libre, Amazon, and TikTok, among others. During the event,announced its commitment to deepening its presence in Brazil and the Latin American market, partnering with local banks and financial institutions to provide secure, convenient, and compliant cross-border payment solutions for SMEs in Brazil and across Latin America.Currently, Brazil is the largest e-commerce market in Latin America. According to data from Latin American analytics platform PCMI, Brazil's total e-commerce transaction volume exceeded USD 346 billion in 2024. The platform also forecasts that by 2027, over two-thirds of Brazilians will be online shoppers, and e-commerce transaction volume will reach USD 586 billion. The number of online shoppers in Brazil has surpassed 100 million, with cross-border shopping demand continuously growing, and more SMEs actively participating in international trade. The overall e-commerce market in Latin America is also experiencing rapid development, showing enormous potential.stated at the forum, "The e-commerce development in Brazil and Latin America is booming, and consumers' demand for cross-border payments and local collection is increasing. XTransfer is working closely with local banks and financial institutions in Brazil to provide SMEs with safe, compliant, and low-cost local payment and collection services, helping companies reduce international payment costs, improve operational efficiency, and seize global opportunities."Through XTransfer accounts, global foreign trade enterprises can directly receive payments from Brazilian buyers in Brazilian Real (BRL). Buyers in Brazil and across Latin America can use PIX (Brazil's instant payment method) to pay suppliers in China and worldwide in BRL, eliminating the need for complex foreign exchange procedures and reducing intermediaries and exchange losses. In the future, XTransfer will continue to expand its cooperation network in the Latin American market, promote global trade facilitation, and empower more enterprises to go international.Hashtag: #XTransfer #Crossborder #Payment #SMEs #EmergingMarkets #Brasil

About XTransfer

XTransfer, the world-leading and China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment and fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in Hong Kong SAR, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, the UAE, and Nigeria. XTransfer has obtained local payment licences in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, and Australia. To date, XTransfer serves over 700,000 enterprise clients worldwide.



