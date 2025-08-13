



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 August 2025 - IBPO Group Berhad ("IBPO"), a leading fintech company, has announced a strategic partnership with FWD Insurance Berhad ("FWD Insurance"), a leading Pan-Asian life insurer to safeguard its customers' loans with life protection at a momentous Strategic Partnership Launch Ceremony held yesterday.

IBPO Group Berhad and FWD Insurance Berhad officially launches their Strategic Partnership to protect IBPO Customers’ loans with complimentary life insurance by FWD Insurance Berhad. From the middle left; IBPO Group Berhad, Founder & Group Managing Director, Andy Lim and the Chief Technology Officer, Samuel Quek. From the middle right, FWD Insurance Berhad, Chief Executive Officer, Mak See Sen and the Chief Digital, Direct & Telemarketing, Ann Lim.



Officiated by Andy Lim, the Founder & Group Managing Director of IBPO and Mak See Sen, Chief Executive Officer of FWD Insurance, the signing ceremony was witnessed by Samuel Quek, Chief Technology Officer at IBPO and Ann Lim, Chief Digital, Direct & Telemarketing at FWD Insurance.





With this integrated partnership, selected IBPO's loan financing facilities come with inclusive life protection, with no underwriting questions required. This will be applicable to IBPO's Payday Financing and i-Bridge Financing programs, that are both launching this month.





What's unique about these programs is that customers can now have peace of mind when applying for these programs, as the complimentary insurance coverage ensures that, in the event of unforeseen circumstances, their loved ones are protected from the burden of outstanding loan obligations.





Customers can easily apply for Payday Financing and i-Bridge Financing through IBPO's online customer financial portal, myIBPO+, or via the upcoming all-in-one financial app. Both platforms are available 24/7 to help users manage and improve their finances.





Payday Financing is an interest-free advance cash for customers to cover urgent expenses before their monthly salary day. It's fast, safe and 100% Shariah-compliant.









Meanwhile, i-Bridge Financing provides immediate short-term financing for homeowners, property sellers and SMEs to ease urgent cash flow gaps while awaiting disbursement of long-term bank financing, which typically takes up to 4 months. i-Bridge Financing is fully Shariah-compliant, in accordance with Islamic financing properties.

This initiative supports Bank Negara Malaysia's Financial Sector Blueprint 2022–2026, which aims for greater digitalisation, inclusive financial access, and enhanced protection for households. By bridging fintech and insurance, IBPO and FWD Insurance are collectively supporting national goals to strengthen financial resilience, improve the financial well-being of Malaysians, and accelerate the adoption of secure, tech-driven financial solutions.





As part of this partnership, a total financing fund disbursement of RM100 million has been allocated exclusively for its customers, offering immediate financial assistance and for emergencies, business needs, property purchase and more, all backed by life insurance coverage for added security.





To provide greater convenience, customers can learn more about individual insurance plans with premiums starting from as low as RM8.10 per month, made available on the IBPO website starting this September 2025. These plans are designed to be more accessible and tailored to suit various lifestyles.





"We're proud to partner with FWD Insurance, a customer-led brand that shares our commitment to improving financial literacy among Malaysians. This collaboration is key to empowering individuals to make smart, secure money moves that support both their immediate goals and long-term financial stability," said Andy Lim, Founder & Group Managing Director of IBPO Group Berhad.





He added, "Our initiative with FWD Insurance allows customers to take on financing with maximum peace of mind and security in the event of an unfortunate incident, providing life coverage to our customers and to ease unexpected financial burden to their loved ones or if one faces any disability throughout the financing term – their loans are covered."





"FWD Insurance is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance, by making it simpler, more accessible and truly meaningful. This partnership with IBPO is a powerful step forward in that vision. By embedding protection seamlessly into everyday financial solutions, we're not just offering convenience, we're delivering peace of mind. Through innovation and customer-first thinking, we're helping Malaysians celebrate living, knowing their loved ones are protected no matter what life brings," said Mak See Sen, CEO of FWD Insurance.





*Individual plan offer includes death, total and permanent disability (TPD), accidental death, hospitalisation benefits, critical illness, and a medical card, with protection up to RM500,000.





This initiative reinforces IBPO's Fusion Finance model, a personalised, 360° innovative integrated approach with AI-powered technology and traditional finance solutions.









*Subject to each individual policy's terms and premium details.







IBPO Group Berhad





IBPO Group Berhad is a fusion financial company that provides holistic personalised financial solutions to help clients achieve their financial aspirations and live a better life. Incorporated in 2012, IBPO Group became a public limited company in 2020.

We deliver bespoke financial consultancy services with our cutting-edge Fusion Financial System, a financial technology ("fintech") system powered by Artificial Intelligence ("AI") that was developed through extensive in-house IT research and development and ANIKA, the first AI-powered virtual financial consultant chatbot in Malaysia.









Our financial programs include; i-Refinancing, i-Connect, i-Console Plus, Payday Financing, i-Bridge Financing and Housing Value Investment. Discover personalised solutions tailored to your needs with mortgage refinancing, personal loans and financing, property management and more. To learn more, visit www.ibpo.com.my





FWD Insurance Berhad

FWD Insurance Berhad is part of FWD Group, a pan-Asian life and health insurance business that serves approximately 30 million* customers across 10 markets. FWD's customer-led and tech-enabled approach aims to deliver innovative propositions, easy-to-understand products and a simpler insurance experience. Established in 2013, the company operates in some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world with a vision of changing the way people feel about insurance and takaful. FWD Group is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 1828. For more information, please visit

FWD Insurance Berhad offers a variety of family and life insurance products, such as medical, critical illness, savings, and investment-linked plans. The company operates under the regulation of Bank Negara Malaysia in accordance with the Financial Services Act 2013.











For more information, please visit fwd.com.my

*including BRI Life in Indonesia.





