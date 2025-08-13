Winners at the Realtors' Roundtable 2025

Method of production

Member

Rising Star Member

Millionaire Member

Received commission*

$200,000 - $499,999

$500,000 - $999,999

≥ $1,000,000

MILLIONAIRE MEMBER

Singapore

Malaysia

Business Name

CEA licence no.

Business Name

licence no.

Business Name

licence no.

Daniel Chong

R030342B

Andy Teoh

E (3) 2136

Karen Ng Soh Huei

REN 14461

Eric Goh

R024237G

Angel Tan

REN 02922

Mabel Mak

PEA 0985

Jeremy Lim

R017809A

Angela Lee

REN 04297

Norman

REN 56573

Loyalle Chin

R047968G

Edward Yeoh

REN 65415

Paul Lim

REN 26419

Lynn Er

R024060I

Edwin Ong

REN 07942

Phoebe Foo Jie Chyi

REN 39209

Nizam Adli

R009461J

Eken Ng

REN 09700

Rachel Loo

PEA 2035

Rambo Kor

R031725C

Elainne Phang

REN 09625

Rita Jiang

REN 31575

Stella Thio

R030286H

Ernest Ong Swee Gim

REN 40148

Sean Liew

REN 30734

Vincent Lim

R026632B

Eugene Tan

REN 10087

Sean Tiew

REN 37388

George Ng

REN 17400

Simon Lim

REN 12367

Ivan Wong Khai Mun

REN 09162

Victor Lim Wee Tat

REN 09135

Jason Teo

REN 25138

YC Wong

REN 56571



ELITE MEMBER

Singapore

Malaysia

Business Name

CEA licence no.

Business Name

licence no.

Alex Goh

R024505H

Adzura Mohd Zamedin

REN 04287

Alex Ng

R009772E

Albert Hoo

REN 65544

Ann Lee

R007611F

Amin Mahat

REN 70847

Anthony Chua

R020000C

Andy Lau Pik Kwong

REN 32839

Ashlyn Peh

R059953D

Beelee Ku

REN 48501

Catherine Lee

R009414I

Celestine Ting

REN 42028

Chris Choo

R016290Z

Connie Soh Moi Chuan

REN 60618

Clarence Foo

R052281G

Daniel Yong Hong Fatt

REN 14043

Clarie Lim

R059246G

HuiHui Kok

REN 60129

Donavan Tan

R066799J

Hycintha Sii Ping Sieng

PEA 2252

Elaine Goh

R042676A

Jack Yap

REN 20653

Faith Quek

R005493G

Jacq Sim

REN 07430

Hakim Halim

R063000H

Jannah Ali

REN 33302

Ivan Seah

R045857D

Jason Kok

REN 39793

Jasmine Lau

R013868E

Jeffrey Kiong

REN 27719

Jim Leong

R056779I

Jess Chong

REN 48007

Joy Toh

R045565F

Johannes Loo

REN 34083

Justin Kwek

R041348A

Johnathan Teo

REN 39045

Lim Li Yuen

R060059A

Judy Tan

REN 01785

Lincoln Choo K B

R024093E

Kevin Goh

PEA 2729

Lynn Tiang

R008601D

Kevin Lim

REN 43473

Maggie Yang

R051087H

Kho Chng Guan

REN 08689

Martin Goh

R001839F

Liny Ong

REN 59112

Mary Tan

R007295A

Lucas Liew

REN 29489

Nick Tan

R040814C

Mason Sia

REN 00792

Phoebe Ang

R027574G

Michael Lam

REN 26181

Ray Teo

R010198F

Philip Chan

REN 34066

Raycher Lim

R044853F

Robert Kong Chin Siong

REN 45492

Raymond Ler

R003417J

Ryan Tan Chuan Wee

REN 39046

Richard Jany

R000383F

Tan Kai Lun

REN 21991

Ron Lim

R018220Z

TH Lee

REN 05664

Ryan Lee K K

R055105A

Victor Lim Yu Chee

REN 36613

Shawn Thayalan

R014220H

Vincent Chong Jin Yu

REN 53247

Shen Jiaming

R021292C

Zoey Lee

REN 56789

Val Lin

R063241H

Vincent Tay

R001840Z



MEMBER

Singapore

Malaysia

Business Name

CEA licence no.

Business Name

CEA licence no.

Business Name

licence no.

Adelyn Chan

R002209A

Jeremy Quah

R063595F

Aaron Lam

REN 06036

Aileen Yeo

R015747G

Jimmy Lye

R014198H

Abby Chew

E 3082

Aiman Roza

R064095D

Joe Ong

R049112A

Almes H'ng

REN 46378

Albert Tan

R045222C

Jolyn Lim

R062253F

Anders Ong

PEA 2708

Amy Lim

R016002H

Joshua Tan

R067053H

Andrew Kan

REN 30355

Andrew Phee

R024642I

Julianto Cahyadi

R060528C

Annie Bong Jing Xian

PEA 3793

Andrew Wong

R063296E

June Bala

R014013B

Annie Hee

REN 46494

Andy Lim Junchen

R050816D

June Leng

R012861B

Bill Khong Weng Kai

REN 19750

Annie Heng

R043835B

Kenneth Loh

R051340J

Bryant Liow

REN 29368

Asyraff Khan

R051755D

Kenny Lee

R048309I

Camie Tang

PEA 1794

Audrey Wong

R028383I

Kesang Yanki Labattu

R047826E

Connie Lee

REN 24050

Augustine Wee

R028262Z

Lara Lam

R065692Z

Dexter Lim

REN 64805

Ben Huang

R051182C

Laven Loo

R060597F

Dicson Loh Wen Jiun

REN 27609

Brian Wong

R064364D

Lindy Lee

R049099J

Eila Muhamad

REN 49490

Bruce Ang

R019087C

Liong Phang Fei

R057131A

Elvis Eng

REN 78550

Carrie Zhang

R044936B

Lisa Seow

R057486H

Elyas Sulaiman

PEA 1616

Caryn Wong

R069458E

Louis Tey

R052354F

Etto Chee

REN 18144

Chew Hock Ngee

R041715J

Mandy Gracie Tan

R006354E

Farah Najwa (Kak Yong)

REN 42349

Ching Chia

R067066F

Mark Tan

R068292A

Felix Cheng

REN 25339

Chris Chua

R030867Z

Mervyn Ong

R068299B

Ferlim Lim

REN 41426

Chua Rui Song Alvin

R051901H

Mohd Ameen

R024674G

Fiona Chin

REN 00140

Clinton Yew

R009287A

Nancy Tan

R041725H

Ghaz Ibrahim

REN 38372

Colin Choo

R045976G

Neo Chee Seng

R010137D

Henrick Tan

REN 16279

David Hwang

R010782H

Ng Yun Jian (Javier)

R000194B

Hilal Alias

PEA 1607

Don Kah

R068060G

Nick R.L

R002622D

Ho Maggie

REN 23792

Don Lim

R053988D

Nigel Lee

R063275B

Hui Jun Hoe

REN 63478

Doris Tan

R010121H

Perry Siow

R006056B

Jacelyn Ng

REN 08753

Douglas Chew

R045080H

Peter Loh

R028064C

Jacky Liew

PEA 2026

Dylan Poh

R043788G

Png Wei Guang Don

R043330Z

Jazz Lim Tong Huooi

REN 43278

Eddy Ong

R044677J

Rachel Yeen

R045908B

Jeffrey Ng

REN 19236

Edith Tay

R002319E

Raymond Tung

R027394I

Jovine Ng

REN 19766

Edmund Goh

R030777J

Sean Yin

R006541F

Kenneth Kwok

REN 00632

Edwin Kheng

R005738C

Sharolyn Chun

R007773B

Kent Fatt

REN 15215

Eileen Leong

R026443E

Shirley Fong

R064755G

Koh Wee Min

REN 46982

Fendy Lee

R018080J

Soh Shu Hui

R066982D

Lau Yong Sern

REN 47890

Gary Koh

R029187D

Swan

R066500G

Loh Beng Piau

REN 00751

Gavan Lee

R055759I

Sylvia Wandly

R019365A

Lucas Fong Er Hao

REN 53849

Goh Pei Chang Ethan

R064895H

Tan Jia Da

R064766J

Max Ong

REN 09693

Goh Zong Han

R061881D

Tan Xiuqing Natalie

R018409A

Michael Chng

REN 51668

Imelda Quek

R064322D

Tasso Chan

R028756G

Michael Kong Kang Wei

REN 41775

Irene Joan Sim

R024277F

Tay Chai Heng

R062360E

Mohammad Fareed

REN 20636

Ivy Yeo

R045707A

Tracy Teo

R023837Z

Mohd Fitri MF

REN 55084

Izaac Fong

R064008I

Veann Lee

R050685D

Mohd Hafidz Hanif

REN 59077

James Sim

R051809G

Wanni Chan

R048908I

Mohd Haris

REN 18502

Jamie Yoeng

R006717F

William Tan

R061781H

Muhammad Azizirrahim

REN 35533

Janice Lee

R064268H

Yumei Ng

R059711F

Nas

E 2615

Jasmine Tan

R005745F

Zola Tan

R029291I

Neou Wee Ping

REN 35861

Jenna Tong

R026756F

Nor Syatilla

REN 24819

Jeremiah Chua

R046635F

Nuzulhakimi Ayob

REN 55942

Jeremy Pher

R003742J

Raymond Khoo

REN 46969

Rinna Khoo

PEA 2458

Rosmawati Mustapha

REN 42406

Sam Cheng

REN 34574

Sam Khoo

REN 40540

Shamnee Cheng

REN 40800

Simon Yang

REN 22909

Sr Khairulnawawi

E 3145

Sue Hartanah

REN 49007

Thomas Wong

E 2649

William Wong

REN 15548

Wilson Lim Wei Sern

REN 29646

Wilson Ng

REN 33305

Wilson Ong

REN 57695

Wong Kok Leong

REN 57545

Yad Zahari

REN 54620

YC Liow

REN 24042



SINGAPORE Media OutReach Newswire - 13 August 2025 - Top performers in the real estate industry from Singapore and Malaysia gathered once again for the annual Realtors Round Table on Aug 12 at Pan Pacific Singapore. This exclusive evening honoured individuals who demonstrated exemplary performance, unwavering consistency, and the embodiment of high ethical standards within the real estate profession. The evening was a night of celebration and commendation, from valuable networking opportunities to comedic entertainment.The introduction of the trophy this year was no mere formality. It symbolises the effort of each individual who worked tirelessly with dedication and drive to uphold their integrity in the real estate industry. It is a reminder of the role each realtor plays in shaping the community through their success.While personal production was a key measurement of a realtor’s achievement in last year’s awards, overriding commission has been added as another indicator of success in this year’s Realtors’ Roundtable. Overriding commission quantifies the effort a realtor has put into building their team, an essential measure in maintaining the competency of the real estate industry in Singapore.Eligibility for the club is determined based on the performance metrics calculated in the local currency of the individual’s primary market for 2024.“Member numbers are up 34% compared to last year. That’s not just a bigger number; it’s a sign that more of you are participating, more of you are raising your game, and more of you see the importance of celebrating the hard work you put in.” Bernard Tong, CEO of, says.During the application process, realtors submit their commission and overriding amount received for assessment, and the data is verified with either their respective registered agencies or their official income statements. The results go through a second verification round with our Official Knowledge Partner, KPMG Singapore.“Being a realtor in Singapore is not easy, to be honest. Every weekend, you spend tons of money on flyers, stand under the hot sun to hand them out and then compete with thousands of other agents to fight to close deals at a showflat through a ballot system, essentially a lottery. And then, just when you think you’ve got a deal, cooling measures kick in, interest rates change, or the seller suddenly decides to ‘wait for a better offer’,” says Tong.“Yet, here you are — still closing, still growing, still finding a way. That’s what makes this industry special. It’s full of people who don’t just wait for the perfect market; you create opportunities in whatever market you’re given, and this is particularly true for this group here today. And that’s something to be proud of,” Tong adds.Of the 266 members who qualified this year, 51 repeated their achievement from last year. This is a testament to their sustained excellence and commitment to their craft. Achieving eligibility once is challenging; doing so for consecutive years is truly commendable. Members who qualify for three consecutive years earn Milestone status, while those who reach five consecutive years achieve the prestigious Landmark status.Please refer to the complete list of 2025 members below:The Realtors’ Roundtable will also be held in Malaysia on September 19, 2025, at M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur.Hashtag: #RealtorsRoundTable #RRT #EdgeProp #property

