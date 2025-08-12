General Secretary To Lam, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min Seok, and other high-ranking officials from both nations at the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding between Vinpearl and South Korean enterprises.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 August 2025 - Vinpearl Joint Stock Company has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three of South Korea's premier travel enterprises: Hanatour, Marketing Highlands, and HKG Co., Ltd. (formerly Hank Golf). This landmark agreement marks a significant step in Vinpearl's strategy to penetrate the key South Korean market, boosting both the company's profile and Vietnam's reputation as a preferred global destination for South Korean travelers.The signing ceremony took place at the Vietnam - South Korea Business Forum, attended by General Secretary To Lam, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min Seok, and other high-ranking officials from both nations.During the event, Vinpearl and its partners, South Korean travel leaders Hanatour, Marketing Highlands, and HKG Co., Ltd., signed a strategic MoU to intensify their promotional activities for both Vinpearl's offerings and Vietnamese tourism.The companies will collaborate closely to achieve their shared goal of attracting five million South Korean visitors by 2025, introducing Vietnam as a prime destination and elevating Vinpearl's appeal as the preferred choice for South Korean tourists.Simultaneously, Vinpearl and its partners will ramp up their marketing efforts and broaden their distribution networks in South Korea. This will ensure a steady and reliable flow of customers, while also strengthening the long-term relationship between the companies.The partnership will also extend Vinpearl's premium product ecosystem and introduce new destinations to over 7,500 retail travel agencies in South Korea, giving more than 46,000 golf members the chance to play and compete at Vinpearl's international-standard courses throughout Vietnam.With a comprehensive ecosystem of products, from entertainment and resorts to shopping, in key coastal destinations such as Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vinpearl has consistently been a top choice for South Korean tourists for years, and remains a pioneer in attracting key international markets.The agreement between Vinpearl and its three South Korean partners not only opens a new chapter in their strategic cooperation but also marks a significant milestone in Vinpearl's journey toward deeper international integration. This move further positions Vietnam as a premier resort hub in the Asia-Pacific region and cultivates a strong, cooperative relationship between Vietnam and South Korea in a new era of development.Hashtag: #Vinpearl

About the Companies:

Vinpearl: Founded in 2001, Vinpearl is Vietnam's leading tourism, resort, and entertainment brand. It currently owns, manages, and operates 57 properties across 19 provinces, including 34 five-star hotels and resorts with nearly 18,800 rooms, 15 VinWonders amusement parks, two semi-wildlife animal care and conservation parks, one horse academy, six golf courses, and three world-class convention centers and theaters.



Hanatour: Established in 1993, Hanatour is one of South Korea's largest travel companies. It operates 33 branches and a network of over 7,500 retail agencies, holding the leading market share in the country. In 2024, Hanatour served more than 3.5 million customers.



Marketing Highlands: Founded in 2016, Marketing Highlands is a comprehensive service provider specializing in GSA contracts, sales, marketing, trade promotion, and management for resorts and hotels. The company has a retail network of over 1,200 travel agencies in four countries.



HKG Co., Ltd.: Founded in 2005, HKG is a leading South Korean enterprise that has partnered with prestigious golf courses in several major Asian countries. Through 15 golf courses in six countries, it has developed a membership network of over 46,000 people.



