Hainan, China's premier vacation destination, unveils new tourism experiences

HAIKOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 August 2025 - Since the beginning of 2025, an overseas promotional campaign themed "Cool Hainan" has been launched on social media platforms like Facebook and X. This campaign showcases a variety of new tourism products, routes, and experiences offered by the Hainan Free Trade Port, reaching over 35 million global netizens to date.Hainan is the only tropical island province in China, blessed with superior natural scenery, rich tourism resources, and unique cultural legacies. The campaign aims to put Hainan in the limelight to attract more visitors.To date, the "Cool Hainan" campaign has released 56 posts, featuring 116 popular and lesser-known scenic spots, thoughtfully designed routes, and creative packages.For example, "Celebrating Spring Festival with Intangible Cultural Heritage" in January introduced itineraries for experiencing authentic Chinese New Year celebrations; "Early Spring Hainan Tour" in February highlighted flowers, birds, hot springs, and tropical fruits; "March 3rd Festival" in March showcased folk customs, intangible cultural heritage, and mouthwatering food of the Li and Miao ethnic minorities; "Dreamer's Paradise" in April highlighted tourism and cultural offerings from the China International Consumer Products Expo held in Hainan; and "Cool Island" from May to July presented educational trips, marine sports, rainforest adventures, and refreshing snacks. These visually engaging posts effectively highlight Hainan's exceptional tourism resources, targeting audiences from 85 visa-free countries.Located in southern China, Hainan is the country's largest Free Trade Port and a sought-after travel destination, boasting 1,944 kilometers of coastline, 4,269 square kilometers of tropical rainforest, and a 3,000-year-old Li culture.The island is connected by numerous international flight routes, and a high-speed train can circle the island in just 3 hours. Additionally, the Hainan Coastal Scenic Highway and the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park Scenic Road link various attractions, while ten signature tourism experiences await visitors, including marine vacations, duty-free shopping, health tourism, and aerospace experiences.Hashtag: #HainanDepartmentofTourism,Culture,Radio,TV,andSports

