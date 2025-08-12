BAODING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 August 2025 - Great Wall Motor (GWM) has combined sport, technology, and industrial pride in a landmark event—the 2025 GWM Smart Factory Half Marathon—held inside its Xushui Smart Factory in Baoding, Hebei Province. Over 10,000 runners raced through stamping, welding, and assembly workshops, surrounded by a living showcase of China's cutting-edge automotive manufacturing.From the rhythmic movements of robotic arms to the precision of autonomous transport vehicles, participants witnessed first-hand how GWM's fully automated production lines integrate intelligence and efficiency into every step of the manufacturing process. One runner, a GWM employee, recalled: "I was running alone when a robotic arm flashed 'You can do it!' on its screen. It was a small gesture, but it gave me real motivation."Today, GWM's smart production systems seamlessly integrate automation into every step of the manufacturing process. Robotic arms now handle everything from body welding and materials handling to adhesive application and part transfers with speed and precision. Backed by continuous independent innovation, GWM has achieved in-house R&D and production of key components including engines, transmissions, and power batteries.GWM employs a formidable engineering workforce of 23,000 professionals, meaning one in every four employees is an engineer.At the company's Environmental Wind Tunnel Laboratory, new vehicle prototypes are put through rigorous simulations: searing sunlight, extreme heat, heavy rainfall, and hurricane-force winds. Inside the sealed chamber, these vehicles rotate through intense climate scenarios. Outside, technicians closely monitor real-time data on massive digital dashboards—precision and performance."Our Environmental Wind Tunnel is one of the most advanced in the industry, comprising 35 subsystems, including high-powered air blowers, chassis dynamometers, temperature and humidity controls, solar simulation, and centralized control systems," said Li Can, Head of Environmental Simulation Testing Department of GWM Technical Center. "It can recreate temperatures from -40°C to +60°C, with wind speeds up to 250km/h—enabling us to simulate extreme climate conditions from around the world and ensure our vehicles meet global standards from day one."This facility is just one piece of GWM's expansive innovation ecosystem demonstrating our commitment to technology. The company has invested nearly RMB 10 billion to establish a world-class testing complex, with more than 2,000 testing capabilities across new energy, thermal management, as well as dedicated facilities for crash safety, and comprehensive proving ground."Electrification and artificial intelligence have opened a new frontier for the automotive industry," said Jack Wey, Chairman of GWM. We are leaning in—with a full-stack approach to intelligent vehicle technology, including our proprietary end-to-end intelligent driving models, next-generation AI data intelligence architecture, and the in-house Jiuzhou Supercomputing Center. Our next-generation advanced driver assistance system, developed entirely in-house, enabled real-world driving scenarios—from dense city streets to open highways, from rural roads to precision parking. We believe technology is not just a tool—it is the engine that drives our future," Jack Wey added. "That's why we are unwavering in our commitment to R&D and innovation."In the 1990s, GWM was still a small manufacturer focused on pickup trucks, relying heavily on external suppliers for core components like engines and transmissions. To change that, the company established its own engine and component subsidiaries, gradually integrating its supply chain to enhance in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities.But such success also brought new challenges. These newly formed component subsidiaries depended almost entirely on internal orders from GWM, leaving them with little incentive for innovation. As a result, their costs exceeded those of third-party suppliers, and product competitiveness lagged behind.In 2018, GWM made a bold move—all of its component subsidiaries were spun off as fully independent companies. Initially, this came at a cost. Without guaranteed orders from GWM, many struggled to survive. "That was one of the toughest periods we've been through," recalled Zhang Dehui, Chairman of Nobo Automotive Systems. "We had to compete head-to-head with international suppliers for GWM's business. It forced us to raise our quality standards and invest in core capabilities. It took several years of hard work before we could secure mass production contracts again."Yet that difficult transition unlocked new opportunities. Freed from internal dependency, Nobo began supplying global OEMs, including BMW, and officially entered the international supply chain.GWM was among the first Chinese automakers to pursue vertical integration. Over the past 35 years, GWM has built a comprehensive and fully integrated supply chain ecosystem—one in which each part supports the others, and resources are circulated with maximum efficiency. "To build a globally competitive automotive brand, strength on the production and technology side is only part of the equation," said Jack Wey, Chairman of GWM. "We must also develop unique advantages on our channels and customer touchpoints. Our suppliers and dealers are not just partners, they're our teammates, standing shoulder to shoulder with us." "In the future," he added, "We must fully harness the power of digital technology to enable seamless collaboration across the entire ecosystem, future competition won't just be about supply chains—it will be about industrial ecosystems.""This EV offers a 200km range on a single charge, with fuel consumption as low as 7L/100km in hybrid mode. It features surround-sound audio, a built-in AI large language model, and even a 12.5L independent refrigerator that cools down to 0°C..." This May, international delegates inspected our new models including the WEY G9, GWM TANK 300 Hi4-T, and HAVAL H9, each equipped with cutting-edge technologies designed for global consumersJack Wey shared that the new plant in São Paulo, Brazil—set to begin operations mid-year—will have an annual production capacity of 50,000 new energy vehicles and create 2,000 local jobs. The plant will adopt intelligent, digitalized production systems and produce a range of powertrains including BEVs and hybrids, all equipped with advanced intelligent connectivity features.GWM's "Ecological Globalization" strategy has drawn increasing attention for its "ecosystem-based" approach. The company believes that internationalization is not just about shipping products overseas—it's about brand globalization and industrial capability transfer. What began as simple product exports has now evolved into a comprehensive strategy of establishing fully integrated manufacturing bases abroad. GWM's overseas operations now span the full value chain—R&D, production, supply, sales, and service—marking a true shift from product-driven globalization to full-scale "Ecological Globalization."Today, at GWM's Rayong NEV Plant in Thailand, locally produced EV – ORA03 EV is steadily rolling off production line with over 50% local content.This facility is GWM's second full-production vehicle manufacturing base outside China—and the first overseas plant dedicated to new energy vehicles. Spanning 658,800 square meters, the plant is set to produce 80,000 units annually during the first phase. Designed to the highest global manufacturing standards, the plant incorporates advanced systems for production, quality management, environmental protection, and digital technologies. Wayne Zhou, Marketing General Manager of GWM Thailand, emphasized: "Every Chinese automaker's global expansion represents Chinese manufacturing excellence - we're China's calling card. Chinese NEV brands are accelerating Thailand's transition to the future of new energy mobility, bringing more NEVs to more Thai consumers."GWM's global footprint continues to grow at pace. Its international sales network now covers over 170 countries and regions, supported by more than 1,400 overseas dealerships. The company has sold more than 2 million vehicles outside China, with a global user base exceeding 15 million. In 2024 alone, GWM recorded overseas sales of 450,000 units.

