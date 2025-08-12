ⓒ GALAXY CORPORATION

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 August 2025 - Promoted by AEG Presents, TME live, BEST SHINE and iMe, G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] IN HONG KONG, presented by HSBC Life, is sponsored by The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC), VIVO, Trip.com Group and HopeGoo. From August 8 to 10, G-DRAGON delivered three consecutive, sold-out performances at AsiaWorld-Arena, bringing the Hong Kong stop to a spectacular close. The Hong Kong shows drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 33,000 attendees across three days—a powerful testament to his enduring global appeal.The performance artistically captured the three stages of transformation of a "beyond-man" through a powerful narrative and visual experience. The daisy-themed elevated stage—symbolizing the tour's core motif delivered a heightened sense of ceremony and emotional resonance.G-DRAGON showcased his unmatched stage power with live vocals, bringing his signature stage presence to new heights. Performing hit songs such as "" "" and "", he ignited the entire arena. A surprise heartfelt message to the HONG KONG concert attendees deeply moved fans, culminating in a powerful moment as tens of thousands joined in a massive singalong of "" sending the atmosphere soaring.With passionate support from fans around the world,came to a stunning close. With Hong Kong marking the latest highlight of G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch], TME live is proud to have documented a journey defined by passion, power, and unforgettable moments, with each one continuing to reverberate far beyond the stage.G-DRAGON is a global cultural icon. As a member of the popular K-pop male group BIGBANG, he helped redefine the Asian music scene with his innovative music, bold fashion choices, and charismatic stage presence. Known for his genre-blending sound and experimental approach to music, G-DRAGON has released several successful solo albums, earning critical acclaim and commercial success. His influence extends beyond music, with a lasting impact on fashion and culture, often regarded as a trendsetter in both South Korea and internationally.FAM Official Instagram (@fanplusonedotcom)FAM Official Facebook (@fanplusonedotcom)FAM Official X (@FANPLUS1DOTCOM)G-DRAGON Official Weibo (@GDRAGON_OFFICIAL)Hashtag: #TMElive #G-DRAGON

