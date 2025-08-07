Tria enhances SMARC portfolio with new module based on Renesas RZ/G3E processor for HMI applications

Collaboration with Renesas enables Tria™ to offer first SMARC solution based on Renesas RZ/G3E to design engineers and system/application architects around the world.





The new module is based on the newly



"We are very excited about the groundbreaking products that our relationship with Renesas continues to enable us to develop," said Daniel Denzler, Senior Director, Business Line Management for Boards and Systems, Tria Technologies. "This new long-life SM2S-G3E SMARC module will be welcomed by system/application architects and design engineers around the world."



Thomas Staudinger, President, Tria Technologies, added: "It is essential for specialists operating in the rapidly developing embedded market to have a firm foothold in the sector and that means continually pushing the boundaries by offering the most advanced solutions. Our collaboration with Renesas enables us to do precisely that with the new TRIA SM2S-G3E SMARC module. Because we are a Renesas Early Adopter, we can offer the best time-to-market anywhere and reduce the risk factor associated with new custom designs."



Daryl Khoo, Vice President of Embedded Processing from Renesas said: "The RZ/G3E brings a new class of Renesas general-purpose MPUs that target cost-sensitive, secure edge computing beyond traditional HMI applications, with seamless cloud integration and high-speed (5G) connectivity. Furthermore, it can run AI/ML workloads independently, which has become a fast-emerging requirement. Our collaboration with Tria brings a proven industry-standard architecture computer into a small form factor module. This innovative and market-ready solution helps our customers get to market quicker."



SMARC is one of the best and most future-proof standards for small form factor embedded designs and this latest announcement strengthens Tria's SMARC portfolio with the very latest embedded modules.



For more information, please visit:

STUTENSEE, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 August 2025 - Tria Technologies, an Avnet company specialising in the manufacturing of embedded compute boards, launches its new SMARC module based on a processor from embedded semiconductor solution provider, Renesas.Hashtag: #Tria

About Tria

Tria, an Avnet Company, offers embedded compute boards, systems and associated design and manufacturing services. Tria offers market-leading embedded compute and advanced applications solutions, with in-house design and manufacturing campuses in Europe and extended design and manufacturing capabilities in North America and Asia. Whether they need off-the-shelf compute modules or complete, custom-built systems, large, multinational OEMs trust Tria to help them get their product to market.



