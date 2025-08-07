NineSmart and Uniforce Launch Integrated Smart Property and Security Solutions at Build4Asia 2025

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 August 2025 - NineSmart, a leader in property technology, and Uniforce, top security and facility service provider, together announced their partnership at Build4Asia 2025 exhibition held in July. Jointly showcased NineSmart's Smart Property and Uniforce's advanced high-definition CCTV and Carpack System, the display combines NineSmart's AI innovation platform with Uniforce's security expertise, providing a comprehensive integrated solution for modern property management.Smart Property is part of the NineSmart Go! platform, utilizing IoT and AI technologies, integrating key functions into a mobile app and a single cloud platform. Its modular and AI-driven design offers efficiency, sustainability and enhanced user experience, simplifying property management for residential, commercial, and clubhouse environments.Unified Platform: Integrates access control, facility booking, video intercom, elevator access and visitor registration into one platform, allowing administrators to easily manage permissions and monitor equipment status.AI-Driven Design: Uses AI to analyze access patterns, monitor IoT devices and automate tasks such as drafting announcements, enhancing operational efficiency.Smart Access: Provides contactless access to properties, supporting dynamic QR codes, NFC, Octopus and facial recognition, allowing remote unlocking and creating visitor QR code via a mobile app.Old Building Upgrades: Cloud technology enables real-time data sync and offline operations, supporting integration with existing property systems, enabling seamless upgrades for old buildings.User-Centric: Facility booking supports popular e-payment methods and provides real-time notifications and smart intercom to enhance user experience for residents or tenants.Seamlessly integrates with security management platforms, supporting high-precision applications that complement NineSmart's property management platform, providing more efficient security and parking management for various properties.High-Definition CCTV: Leverages Korean IP and analogue technologies with Sony CCD and DSP for 1080p clarity. Metal dome cameras ensure reliable all-weather monitoring, equipped with motion detection and remote live viewing for residential and commercial settings.Smart Carpark Management: Based on Jieshun Smart Terminal Operating Platform (JAVA-based), features 99% all-weather license plate recognition (LPR) for Hong Kong, China and Macau plates, with Octopus card-based entry/ exit for unmanned operations.Advanced Parking Operations: Supports dual-lane traffic with built-in fill lights, centralized billing with receipt printing for hourly/ monthly users, parking space allocation analytics, and e-payment integration via Octopus or mobile apps.Robust and Flexible Customization: Enables remote operation, maintenance and upgrades with proactive fault notifications. Offers offline LPR, dual-machine collaborative algorithms for complex environments like curves, and secondary SDK for third-party integration, ensuring adaptability across property types.NineSmart CEO Lucas Mo stated, "We are pleased to partner with the renowned Uniforce, integrating next-gen technology, high-quality equipment and industry intelligence to extend the application of Smart Property. Our display garnered widespread attention at Build4Asia 2025, reflecting market demand for such solutions."Uniforce General Manager Man Kwok added, "NineSmart injects new technologies and vitality into us. The seamless integration of both systems provides property management and developers with a one-stop, efficient and comprehensive solution that meets market demand, saves labor costs, optimizes security and operational processes in the long run."Hashtag: #NineSmart #Uniforce #PropertyTechnology #SmartProperty #CarparkSystem #CCTV

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NineSmart Limited

An incubatee of Cyberport Incubation Programme for Smart Living Start-ups, focusing on IoT solutions and software development, allowing different devices to be centrally managed through a single platform, revolutionizing property management in residential, commercial, and clubhouse environments. Visit www.ninesmart.io for more information.

Uniforce Security Systems Limited

Established in 1989, utilizing advanced electronic equipment and computer-controlled products, leveraging professional knowledge and service to provide property protection, personal safety and security management. Uniforce departments include administration, security consulting, business, engineering, maintenance, technical development, a 24-hour central alarm monitoring station, system design, product support and customer service. Visit www.uniforce.com.hk for more information.