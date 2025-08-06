Joachim Hanssen appointed Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific (APAC), effective August 1, 2025

Alberto Martinez appointed Chief Executive Officer, Europe (EU), effective October 1, 2025

Renee Toh to succeed Martinez as Vice President Global Ocean Freight, effective September 25, 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2025 - The Rhenus Group today announced three strategic leadership appointments that will play a pivotal role in driving the company's next phase of growth, innovation, and regional integration.These appointments are part of a broader transformation within the Air & Ocean division of the Rhenus Group, aimed at aligning leadership with evolving market dynamics and strengthening the company's ability to deliver customer-centric solutions across key geographies.

Joachim Hanssen Appointed Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific (APAC)

Effective August 1, 2025, Joachim Hanssen has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific (APAC). Joachim will also oversee Greater China, Central Asia & Turkey as part of his scope of work. With over two decades at Rhenus, Joachim has been instrumental in expanding the company's footprint across Asia. His leadership has been marked by operational excellence, cultural fluency, and a strong focus on regional growth. Joachim's appointment positions Rhenus to unify and scale its APAC operations with greater strategic cohesion.

Alberto Martinez Appointed Chief Executive Officer, Europe (EU)

Effective October 1, 2025, Alberto Martinez will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer, Europe (EU). Currently serving as Vice President Global Ocean Freight, Alberto has led the development of Rhenus' global ocean freight strategy, expanded trade lanes, and built strong carrier partnerships. His leadership has built up a global ocean freight structure, driven commercial growth and strengthened Rhenus' position as a global ocean freight forwarder. Alberto is well positioned to lead the European region, one of Rhenus' most complex and strategically vital markets, into the next phase of development. Alberto will succeed Markus Lingohr, who will retire in 2026, with a structured transition already underway.

Renee Toh to Lead Global Ocean Freight

Rhenus is pleased to announce the appointment of Renee Toh as Vice President Global Ocean Freight, effective September 25, 2025, succeeding Alberto Martinez.Renee brings over 20 years of global experience in ocean freight and trade management, with a strong track record in leading cross-functional teams and delivering commercially driven solutions. Prior to joining Rhenus, she covered the position as Head of Global Ocean Freight Procurement at CEVA Logistics, where she played a key role in optimizing procurement strategies and enhancing global carrier partnerships.Her appointment underscores Rhenus' commitment to strengthening its global product strategy and enhancing service delivery across international trade lanes.

Strategic Leadership for a Future-Ready Organization

The newly appointed leaders bring deep expertise, global perspective, and proven track records in building high-performing teams and scalable logistics solutions. Their new roles reflect Rhenus Group's commitment to investing in leadership that can translate global strategy into regional execution."These leadership appointments reflect our long-term vision to build a more agile, integrated, and customer-focused organization. By placing experienced leaders in strategically critical roles, we are reinforcing our ability to respond to market shifts, deepen customer relationships, and unlock new opportunities across regions," said Jan Harnisch, Member of the Board – Air & Ocean. "Rhenus is pleased to announce the new appointments of Joachim and Alberto, and to welcome Renee as member of the Rhenus family, wishing each of them continued success and fulfillment in their respective roles. Their experience will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth and integration across regions."Hashtag: #Rhenus

