Amari Vientiane, Laos, Honoured with Four Prestigious Awards at the Haute Grandeur Global Awards 2025

A milestone moment reinforcing ONYX Hospitality Group’s leadership in regional hospitality excellence

Best City Hotel – Laos

Best Destination Hotel – Laos

Best Luxury Hotel – Laos

Best New Hotel – Laos

VIENTIANE, LAOS - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2025 - ONYX Hospitality Group , a leading hospitality management company in Southeast Asia specialising in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, is pleased to announce that Amari Vientiane has been recognised with four prestigious accolades at the, underscoring the hotel's rising profile and commitment to delivering world-class guest experiences.A recent opening for ONYX Hospitality Group, Amari Vientiane welcomed its first guests in March 2025. Nestled in the heart of Laos' culturally rich capital, the hotel is situated along the serene banks of the Mekong River and offers a full range of facilities catering to both business and leisure travellers. With refined service standards and the distinctive warmth of the Amari brand, it provides guests with an exceptional and memorable stay.The hotel received the following accolades:The Haute Grandeur Global Awards are among the hospitality industry's most respected honours, celebrating outstanding hotel experiences worldwide. Winners are selected through independent evaluation and guest feedback, recognising excellence across service, facilities, and overall guest satisfaction.said Mr. Kitti Saesee, the General Manager of Amari Vientiane.Designed for travellers eager to explore Laos' vibrant culture and heritage, Amari Vientiane enjoys a prime location in the city centre, just 4.8 kilometres from Wattay International Airport and within easy reach of key tourist and diplomatic landmarks. The hotel features a rooftop area offering panoramic views of the Mekong River, along with a range of lifestyle facilities including Amaya Food Gallery, serving local Lao dishes and international cuisine; a fitness centre; Breeze Spa; a large swimming pool; and a dedicated children's pool.As the second Amari property in Laos, following the opening of Amari Vang Vieng in 2018, Amari Vientiane plays an important role in ONYX Hospitality Group's continued expansion across the region.This recognition reflects not only the hotel's quality and early success but also ONYX Hospitality Group's wider vision: to become 'The Best Medium-Sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia'. With deep expertise and a strong understanding of the region's tourism landscape, ONYX Hospitality Group remains committed to delivering exceptional value for travellers and partners across key markets.Hashtag: #ONYX

