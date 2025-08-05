Sunstream Industries Marks 25-Year Partnership with Ranpak

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 5 August 2025 – To address the growing demand for sustainable packaging in the e-commerce and retail sectors, Sunstream Industries is announcing the launch of its new paper poly mailer. This product incorporates Ranpak's Geami honeycomb protective material, which securely wraps items without requiring adhesive tape or cutting. The launch reflects the partnership's ongoing adaptation to market needs, providing a solution that combines recyclable materials with shipment protection.Sunstream Industries, a material handling equipment supplier in Singapore, is marking 25 years of partnership with Ranpak, a manufacturer of paper-based packaging solutions. Over the years, this collaboration has focused on developing and delivering sustainable packaging solutions for e-commerce and shipping needs across Asia.Founded by Mr Heng Joon Siang, Sunstream Industries began as a distributor of forklift attachments before expanding into palletless handling systems. With shared priorities in sustainability, innovation, and the development of cost-effective packaging systems for businesses in Asia, Sunstream Industries partnered with Ranpak, a supplier of fully recyclable, paper-based solutions. Over the past 25 years, the partnership has evolved from offering basic paper cushioning to a broader range of protective packaging products used in various industries across Asia.Ranpak has also recently opened a new factory in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, which is expected to strengthen supply chain efficiency and address regional demand for sustainable packaging solutions.In 2025 and beyond, Sunstream Industries plans to focus on strengthening partnerships, improving customer support, and leveraging technology to provide reliable and cost-effective packaging solutions. Through these efforts, the company aims to support the operational needs of businesses across global markets.

About Sunstream Industries

Sunstream Industries is a Singapore-based provider of palletless handling systems and integrated solutions for load unitisation, cargo protection, and load securing. Operating in several countries in the Asia-Pacific region, the company partners with global brands like Lantech, Toppy, and Ranpak to deliver sustainable packaging and material handling solutions.