T6 Friction Hinge

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2025 -Southco has launched the new T6 Friction Hinge, a cost-effective access hardware solution that helps designers remove play from their panels without breaking their budget.Friction and torque hinges have been used to add resistance to panels for decades, and come with several benefits. Their resistance makes the panel easier to position, makes lighter materials feel heavier, and keeps users safe by preventing panels from quickly swinging open or slamming shut. However, these benefits have historically come at a significantly higher price compared to free-swinging hinges. While embedded torque engines and polished stainless-steel hardware are certainly the industry standard, they may become cost prohibitive as budgets tighten and engineers look to optimize every part of their design.Southco solved this price problem with their T6 Friction Hinge, foregoing expensive torque engines for precision stamping construction that tightly wraps the hinge knuckles around the pin, providing enough friction to remove play from the hinge without grinding or preventing movement. This process greatly reduces manufacturing costs, giving designers on all budgets access to the quality feel of a friction hinge. They also keep the benefits of stainless-steel construction, making the T6 Friction Hinge suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications."The T6 Friction Hinge offers a more cost-efficient solution, and the stainless-steel material offers corrosion resistance and aesthetic benefits," said Southco Product Manager Stewart Beck. " Its stamped construction helps keep the price down for all designers, while the added friction solves the play issues without the need for a high-end positioning control hinge."For more information about the T6 Friction Hinge, visit southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at [email protected] Hashtag: #southco #frictiontechnology #hinge #touchpoint

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

