KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2025 - Clarisound is revolutionizing hearing care delivery by bringing professional audiology services directly to Malaysians through online tests, telecare appointments, and digital tools—extending expert support to homes, offices, and virtually anywhere.The company's Telecare service supports existing Clarisound customers who've completed in-person hearing tests, otoscopy, and device fitting. These foundational steps require face-to-face interaction for accuracy. Once established, Telecare bridges the gap between visits, delivering professional expertise wherever customers are.Recognizing widespread reluctance to address hearing issues, Clarisound offers online hearing tests accessible via smartphone or computer. This discreet, minutes-long assessment provides an entry point for those uncertain about their hearing health or hesitant to seek clinical care.Telecare services complement in-store consultations through video appointments with qualified audiologists who evaluate, adjust, and troubleshoot remotely. This approach reduces travel time and costs while ensuring continuity for those with mobility challenges or time constraints."Telecare isn't a replacement, but a smart extension of personalized hearing care," explains Kieran McCarry, Clarisound's founder. "In-person visits remain essential for comprehensive assessments—hearing tests, ear examinations, real-ear measurements, and initial fittings. However, Telecare maintains connection between appointments, supporting aural rehabilitation with remote adjustments that fit seamlessly into daily life. This proactive approach enhances comfort and drives better long-term outcomes."Clarisound leverages growing interest in devices like Apple AirPods Pro2 as conversation starters about hearing health. While not medical-grade substitutes, features like "Conversation Boost" increase sound quality awareness, prompting users to seek professional advice.This model proves particularly impactful where hearing health awareness is developing. By eliminating traditional barriers—geographic distance, stigma, and clinical accessibility—Clarisound empowers individuals to address hearing health earlier and more confidently.The integration of mobile technology, online testing, and professional telecare positions Clarisound as a Malaysian healthcare leader. Rather than treating hearing loss as niche, the company reframes it as central to everyday health. With every mobile test, teleconsultation, or hearing aid fitted, Clarisound brings hearing care out of clinical settings into daily life, where it belongs.Hashtag: #Clarisound

About Clarisound

Clarisound is a leading hearing care provider delivering accessible, expert audiology services. Focusing on user experience and early intervention, the company combines advanced technology with professional care to support hearing health across Malaysia.



