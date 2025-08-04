Abyss Of Dungeons Combines Medieval Dark Fantasy With Extraction-Style RPG Gameplay, Now Bolstered By A Global Web Shop Built In Partnership With Xsolla

Abyss of Dungeon

Medieval Fantasy Extraction RPG: Brave dungeon mazes filled with lethal monsters and rival adventurers while escaping the tightening grip of the Dark Swarm.



Brave dungeon mazes filled with lethal monsters and rival adventurers while escaping the tightening grip of the Dark Swarm. PvP and PvE Combat: Fight enemies and players alike for treasure, choose to hunt or risk being hunted.



Fight enemies and players alike for treasure, choose to hunt or risk being hunted. Diverse Class System: Six unique classes, Fighter, Barbarian, Rogue, Ranger, Cleric, and Wizard, each with distinct skills and tactical roles.



Six unique classes, Fighter, Barbarian, Rogue, Ranger, Cleric, and Wizard, each with distinct skills and tactical roles. Strategic Party Play: Form parties, battle through the darkness together, and pursue legendary loot.



Form parties, battle through the darkness together, and pursue legendary loot. Progressive Power Growth: Escape dungeons to level up, master new weapons, and become a dungeon legend.

Fast Time-to-Market: Launched with Xsolla’s Web Shop template and support, minimizing development overhead.



Launched with Xsolla’s Web Shop template and support, minimizing development overhead. Exclusive Storefront Content: Offers unique bundles to incentivize direct purchases.



Offers unique bundles to incentivize direct purchases. Global Reach: Provides access to 1,000+ payment methods through Xsolla’s infrastructure.



Provides access to 1,000+ payment methods through Xsolla’s infrastructure. Influencer Integration: Leverages the Xsolla Partner Network (XPN) to onboard local creators and amplify reach.



Explore the Abyss of Dungeons Web Shop here: https://abyssofdungeons.krafton.com/en

LOS ANGELES, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 August 2025 - Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, announces its latest collaboration with KRAFTON: a dedicated Web Shop for Abyss of Dungeons, the newest dark fantasy extraction Role-Playing Game (RPG) from Bluehole Studio.In a treacherous medieval underworld,fuses high-stakes survival with immersive dungeon-crawling combat and player-driven progression. Currently available across select markets, including the US, Canada, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, and Mexico, the game has attracted a loyal community drawn to its blend of PvP and PvE gameplay, strategic class-based combat, and ever-present risk-reward mechanics.To support KRAFTON’s community-first strategy, Xsolla delivered a custom-built Web Shop experience that enables players to purchase exclusive in-game content directly through a branded store outside traditional app stores.Key features ofinclude:“KRAFTON’sexemplifies what’s possible when you blend premium gameplay with a smart, phased launch strategy,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “We’re proud to power their direct-to-player approach with our Web Shop and Partner Network solutions, helping them deliver exclusive content and activate influencers worldwide.”To support KRAFTON’s strategic goals of community growth and marketing efficiency, Xsolla collaborated closely with the development team to build and deploy theWeb Shop, which launched in select markets on June 11, 2025. This shop offers exclusive bundles and in-game currency while integrating seamlessly with KRAFTON’s existing systems without requiring months of additional engineering effort.Highlights of the collaboration:“Working with Xsolla allowed us to move quickly and strategically,” said KS Lee | VP, Head of Publishing Div. 4. “This Web Shop solution helped us create a scalable direct-to-player foundation, while the XPN creators brought authentic engagement from key markets. This partnership allowed us to grow while keeping control over our vision.”Hashtag: #Xsolla

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

