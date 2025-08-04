DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 August 2025 - The latest Atradius Payment Practices Barometer survey for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reveals a divided B2B payment landscape, with companies facing increasing financial pressure as bad debts grow to an average rate of 8% of overdue invoices amid a tightening in liquidity conditions, and points to a rise in debt collection challenges across the market.The comprehensive survey, conducted during the second half of Q2 2025, shows that while 43% of businesses report no recent change in how B2B customers pay, the remaining companies are almost evenly split between those experiencing quicker payments and those facing delays. Half of all B2B sales in the UAE are made on credit, with payment terms averaging 47 days. Worryingly, 58% of these credit-based sales are paid late, primarily due to administrative bottlenecks or financial distress within customer organisations. This trend is directly squeezing working capital and forcing companies to re-evaluate their risk management strategies."The findings highlight a dual reality in the UAE market," said Roeland Punt, Regional Director for Atradius in the Middle East. "While some businesses continue to experience stable payment behaviour, others are facing growing financial strain. The increase in bad debts and overdue invoices is a clear signal that companies need to reinforce their credit risk frameworks. Many are already responding by diversifying their risk management strategies, combining internal controls with external tools such as trade credit insurance. This adaptability is a positive sign amid ongoing economic uncertainty.Companies are adopting diverse approaches to manage B2B customer payment risks, with 42% favouring a combination of internal provisioning and outsourced credit insurance with the rest choosing a single method. Inventory management practices are also found to be mixed with some companies experiencing stock build-ups that could impact working capital and liquidity. Trade credit remains the primary source of financing at 58%, followed by bank loans at 52% and internal funds at 49%.The respondents' financial challenges are further reflected in supplier payment trends, where some companies maintain regular payment schedules while others delay payments to suppliers to ease their own liquidity constraints.Pharmaceuticals: Around 50% of B2B sales are on credit, with average payment terms of nearly 50 days. Overdue payments affect 60% of invoices, and 61% of companies expect an increase in customer insolvencies. Along with late payments and bad debt, companies in the sector also listed balancing customer terms with financial health protection as one of the main challenges in offering credit to customers.Steel and Metals: Credit-based sales account for 60% of transactions, with 55% of invoices overdue. Despite this, 69% of companies do not anticipate a rise in insolvencies.FMCG: The industry demonstrates a more careful approach, with just over 50% of B2B sales conducted on credit and shorter payment terms of around 40 days. However, 56% of companies anticipate rising customer insolvencies, reflecting heightened concerns regarding late payments in this sector.Looking ahead, companies remain divided on insolvency projections, with 50% expecting customer insolvencies to increase while the rest foresee no change. Businesses also maintain strong sales and profitability outlooks, though concerns persist around geopolitical developments and their impact on trade patterns and supply chains, ongoing regulatory changes and the growing focus on environmental considerations.Overall, the survey's findings underscore the importance of being nimble and adaptable in the face of challenges and having a well-honed credit risk management strategy, as UAE businesses navigate an increasingly complex economic environment in one of the world's leading regional trade and business hubs.Download the full report here Hashtag: #PaymentPracticesBarometer #B2BPayments #CreditRisk

