"Colorful Guizhou" Shines in Kuala Lumpur – Guizhou Culture and Tourism Promotion Conference Held Successfully in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 August 2025 - In an effort to deepen cultural and tourism cooperation between China and Malaysia and further expand into the Southeast Asian market, the Guizhou Culture and Tourism Promotion Conference, hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guizhou Province, was successfully held in Kuala Lumpur on August 1.The event brought together representatives from Tourism Malaysia, and the Selangor Tourism, leading Malaysian tourism industry stakeholders, and prominent members of the local media. The gathering served as a strong platform to foster future collaboration between Guizhou and Malaysia in the fields of culture and tourism.In her opening remarks, Ms. Wang Lin, Director of the Publicity and Promotion Division of Guizhou's Department of Culture and Tourism, delivered a vivid introduction to Guizhou's diverse tourism offerings. From the majestic Huangguoshu Waterfall, to the emerald landscapes of Xiaoqikong in Libo—dubbed "The Green Jewel on the Earth's Waistline", to the intricate silver craftsmanship of the Miao ethnic group, and the ethereal Grand Songs of the Dong people, Guizhou's natural beauty and cultural richness were on full display.Ms. Wang also highlighted Guizhou's popular summer destinations such as "Refreshing Guiyang" and "China's Cool Capital – Liupanshui", as well as signature cultural phenomena like the "Village Super League" (Cun Chao) and "Village Basketball Association" (Cun BA). She noted that these grassroots sports events have attracted international attention and reflect the province's vibrancy and innovative spirit. Ms. Wang expressed strong hopes for increasing tourism exchanges and welcomed more Malaysian visitors to explore Guizhou's unique charm.Ms. Wen Weiya, Director of the Guizhou International Mountain Tourism Development Center, introduced the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA)—a global organization headquartered in Guizhou committed to promoting sustainable mountain tourism development. She showcased mountain-rich regions such as Qianxinan Prefecture, and extended an open invitation to Malaysian tourism professionals to attend the International Mountain and Outdoor Tourism Conference in Guizhou later this year.Representing the Selangor Tourism, Mr. Mohd Haffez Hanip, Manager of Industry Development, stakeholder and Government Affairs, praised Guizhou's breathtaking landscapes and cultural depth. "Guizhou's scenery is truly mesmerizing, offering world-class tourism experiences. Selangor looks forward to forging stronger ties with Guizhou, jointly exploring new market opportunities and advancing the prosperity of both regions' tourism sectors," he said.The conference also featured remarks and discussions from other distinguished guests, including Mr. Khan Keng Yi, Deputy President of the Malaysia-China Folklore Culture Tourism Association, and Datuk Ge Yamei, CEO of Mango Media Malaysia. Participants shared insights on topics such as market collaboration, tourism product development, and cross-border promotional strategies.The Guizhou delegation actively engaged with local travel agencies and media representatives, introducing the province's tourism highlights, modern transportation infrastructure, and recent cultural-tourism integration efforts. Discussions also explored opportunities for collaboration in areas such as sports tourism (Cun Chao & Cun BA), educational exchange, and tea culture promotion, laying the groundwork for future joint initiatives.A spokesperson from the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guizhou noted, "This promotional event marks a pivotal moment in strengthening ties between 'Colorful Guizhou' and Malaysia's tourism industry. We value the deepening friendship and the tremendous potential for mutual growth and cooperation."As part of its broader Southeast Asia engagement strategy, the Guizhou delegation will continue its outreach efforts at the MITM Travel Fair 2025, held in Kuala Lumpur from August 1–3. Throughout the exhibition, the delegation will showcase the many facets of "Colorful Guizhou" through immersive displays and interactive sessions, extending a warm invitation to Malaysian travelers to experience Guizhou's cool climate, dramatic landscapes, and rich ethnic heritages.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.