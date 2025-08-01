8.8 Shopee Live Fashion Week

Shopee Lagi Murah Daily 50% Off Fashion Deals Indulge with 50% off daily Lagi Murah deals on trending fashion items across athleisure, accessories, shoes, and many more to nail the perfect look without hurting the wallet! Just look for the ' Lagi Murah ' tag to unlock all the lowest-priced deals, guaranteed.

Free Shipping at No Minimum Spend Shop more and worry less about delivery fees this 8.8 with Shopee's Free Shipping vouchers with no minimum spend. But why stop there? Keep the savings rolling by selecting delivery at more than 5,000 Self Collection Points available nationwide.

Daily 50% Off Livestream Vouchers Shop smart through Shopee Live by claiming daily 50% off livestream vouchers for even more discounts. With daily fashion shows throughout the campaign, every buyer is guaranteed to find a gem at Lagi Murah prices.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 AUGUST 2025 -Get ready with Shopee this, where the latest fashion trends meet irresistible deals. Shop guilt-free daily withdeals on trending pieces from favourite brands like. Stack your savings further with no minimum spendandy to make every fashion find a steal.Catch Malaysia’s favourite content creatorsas they share their must-have picks, unmissable styling advice, and tips on finding fashion gems atprices. Stay tuned for their runway debut during the Shopee Live Fashion Runway Show on 7 August, and snag their featured outfits at discounted prices!Here’s what to look for during the 8.8 Shopee Live Fashion Week:Tune into fashion marathons happening daily from 12PM to 9:30PM onFashion enthusiasts do not want to miss daily showcases of the trendiest fashion finds and special appearances by fashion-forward content creators. Not only that, score up toon top of thedeals, making every ringgit go further and every shopping spree rewarding!Not sure what to shop for this 8.8? Explore up to two thousand outfit inspirations with the Get Ready With Shopee (#GRWS) hashtag to find fresh styling ideas and be on top of the latest fashion trends. Join the fun by voting for the best #GRWS looks and stand a chance to win from aVoters from the top 20 most-liked #GRWS videos will be randomly selected to win Shopee Coins during theon 7 August. With special appearances by, and, don’t miss this chance to also grab winning looks with exclusive discounts available only that night too!From, unlock massive savings with Daily Coins Shower, where one lucky winner will win. Out of spins? Don’t worry! Just spendto instantly unlock one more spin and boost chances of being the lucky daily winner.With daily 50% off fashion and livestream vouchers, campaign-long fashion contests, daily fashion shows, and Shopee Coin giveaways, 8.8 brings a week packed with unbeatable style and savings. Every stream, spin, and vote adds to the excitement, turning the countdown to the Shopee Live Fashion Runway Show on 7 August into the pinnacle event not to be missed! Visit https://shopee.com.my/m/fashion-beauty or open the Shopee app now to explore the bestfashion deals.Hashtag: #Shopee

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and Monee.Shopee Public Relations Team: