Gennaker's offshore wind turbine transportation and installation will be performed by Fred. Olsen Windcarrier (Fred Olsen).

Installation of 63 offshore wind turbines during 2028 in the German Baltic Sea.

Gennaker will add up to 976.5 MW to Germany's renewables capacity*.

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's installation vessel - Brave Tern ©Fred. Olsen Windcarrier

HAMBURG, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - 29 July 2025 - Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn) is proud to announce an entry into the Preferred Supply Agreement (PSA) with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier for the offshore transportation and installation of the wind turbines generators for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea. The Charter Party Agreement is expected to be signed later in 2025.Offshore installation at sea of the 63 turbines is set to begin in 2028 and will be performed by Fred Olsen Windcarrier's installation vessel - Brave Tern. The selected self-elevating and self-propelled jack-up offshore wind turbine installation vessel is designed and built to align with Skyborn's commitment to excellence in safety and operations. The vessel can handle all next-generation turbines due to its unique 1,600 tonnes crane.The PSA signed on 24 July 2025 solidifies the longstanding, trusted partnership between Skyborn and Fred. Olsen Windcarrier."After last weeks' successful agreements for the wind turbines supply and their long-term service , this newly formed arrangement with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier is another step towards Gennaker becoming a reality. With Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's long lasting experience in offshore wind, Gennaker will benefit from state-of-the-art offshore installation capacity. Gennaker, our blue-print project, is the showcase of our end-to-end delivery capabilities, with standardized process to bring new offshore wind projects to life every 12 to 18 months." says Patrick Lammers, Skyborn CEO."We are extremely proud to enter the Preferred Supply Agreement (PSA) with Skyborn for the offshore transportation and installation of the wind turbines generators for the Gennaker offshore wind farm. This agreement demonstrates our long-term commitment to offshore wind and underlines the strong and trustful relationship between the companies. With our strong experience from the Baltic Sea region, we look forward to the execution of the Gennaker project together with Skyborn and all the local stakeholders and suppliers on the project" says Haakon Magne CEO at Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.With a capacity up to 976.5 MW, Gennaker is to become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea to date. Located approximately 15 kilometers north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania coastal sea. Skyborn secured the initial building permit for the Gennaker site in May 2019 and maintains site exclusivity for development. Once commissioned, the project will supply approximately 1 million people with green electricity. Gennaker is planned to be commissioned in 2028.This press release and picture are available at: https://www.skybornrenewables.com/articles/newsroom/Gennaker_PSA_offshore_installation_vessel Hashtag: #Skyborn

About Skyborn Renewables

Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience, headquartered in Germany. The company's capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, project engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management and asset management. Skyborn is a portfolio company of New York based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading infrastructure investor and part of Blackrock.

For more information, visit: www.skybornrenewables.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/skyborn-renewables/







About Fred. Olsen Windcarrier

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier offers innovative and tailored services for the transport, installation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms. The company was established in 2008 to service the growing offshore wind sector and has installed more than 1100 wind turbines offshore – which is more than 20% of all offshore wind turbines worldwide outside China. Fred. Olsen Windcarrier operates the three self-elevating jack-up vessels – Bold Tern, Brave Tern and Blue Tern.

For more information, visit: www.windcarrier.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fred-olsen-windcarrier-as/

