Female MDRT Continues to be Market No. 1 AIA Macau MDRT Market No. 1 for 7 Years

Mr Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Hong Kong

MDRT Membership - No. 1 globally again, and No. 1 in Hong Kong for the 23rd year, with a total of 4,110 MDRT members

TOT Membership (Top of the Table, representing production six times that of MDRT) – No. 1 both globally and in Hong Kong again

Number of Qualifying and Life Members * - No. 1 globally

- No. 1 globally Number of MDRT Members Retained - No. 1 globally

Female MDRT Membership – No. 1 in Hong Kong again

COT Membership (Court of the Table, representing production three times that of MDRT) –No. 1 in Hong Kong again

AIA

Macau

MDRT membership - No. 1 for seven consecutive years since AIA Macau's independent reporting commenced in 2019, with a total of 523 MDRT members

Percentage of Qualifying and Life Members* - No. 1 in Macau

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2025 - AIA Hong Kong & Macau have once again led the industry in the latest Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) membership rankings. AIA Hong Kong continues to lead globally, securing four No. 1 positions, including top rankings in both MDRT and Top of the Table (TOT) memberships.MDRT membership is recognised internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. In addition to the production requirement, MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service., said, "AIA Hong Kong & Macau's consistent leadership in the prestigious MDRT rankings — including multiple occasions as the global No. 1 — stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our financial planners and their persistence in customer centricity. It also reflects the enduring trust and support we have earned from our customers over the years.We remain steadfast in advancing our Premier Agency strategy through continuous investment. By introducing innovative digital platforms that harness big data analytics and AI technology, we enable our financial planners to evolve into Premier Advisors—delivering personalised health protection and wealth planning solutions to our customers. Earlier this year, we further strengthened our training and recruitment capabilities with the opening of a new training centre for the AIA Premier Academy at AIRSIDE in Kai Tak. This initiative has attracted a growing number of high-calibre young professionals and reinforced the Academy's position as a cornerstone in shaping the future leaders of our industry."He added: "Looking ahead, we remain committed to nurturing industry elites and upholding customer centricity by delivering innovative products and personalised services that meet our customers' evolving needs at every stage of life, helping them live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."At the Group level, AIA Group Limited has set a new record for being recognised as the number one MDRT multinational company globally for 11 consecutive years.Source: https://www.mdrt.org/about-MDRT/for-companies/ (as of 9 July 2025)*Qualifying & Life Member: An individual becomes a Qualifying & Life (QL) member when approved for the tenth year of membership. Qualifying & Life status is maintained in future years by submitting an application each year, including certifying letter(s) demonstrating qualifying production or by attesting to having met current minimum production levels, and by paying the required dues.Hashtag: #AIA #友邦

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have over 18,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.6 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.



1 As at 31 March 2025

2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 31 March 2025)



