Circular textiles at industrial scale: Looper Textile Co. collects, sorts and processes up to 150 million garments annually for reuse and recycling.

Digital coordination by Rhenus 4PL: A customized 4PL Control Tower ensures full visibility and efficiency across the logistics chain.

Strong partnership for sustainability: The joint venture by REMONDIS and H&M Group relies on innovative logistics within the Rethmann Group.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2025 - REMONDIS and H&M Group formed a joint venture, Looper Textile Co, an independent company that collects, sorts and enables reuse and recycling of textiles. Rhenus 4PL Solutions GmbH, a Rhenus Group company, is supporting the venture as REMONDIS' contractual partner by providing advanced logistics solutions – including the centralized coordination of transport flows, end-to-end supply chain visibility, and the implementation of a digital 4PL Control Tower tailored to the specific requirements of circular textile logistics.Looper Textile Co. is an independent joint venture owned by H&M Group and REMONDIS. The company has set itself the goal of collecting and sorting used clothing and textiles for reuse and recycling in order to make the best possible use of these valuable resources. "The need for collection and sorting solutions has never been greater, and Looper is uniquely positioned to drive meaningful change,"says Erik Lagerblad, CEO of Looper Textile Co."Used textiles are one of the largest material flows in the world. We rely on digital solutions and our expertise in the circular economy to efficiently coordinate the movement of collected volumes of 150 million pieces per year. Together, we want to take the sustainable use of textiles into the future," commented Simon Bodmer, Head of Logistics Department at REMONDIS Recycling GmbH & Co. KG.As part of the project, Rhenus 4PL Solutions GmbH is deploying its 4PL Control Tower – a central digital platform that enables real-time coordination and monitoring of all logistics activities across the supply chain. As a Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) provider, Rhenus assumes overarching responsibility for managing logistics partners and processes. The system has been specifically tailored to support the requirements of the circular economy, ensuring full transparency, optimized material flows, and efficient, data-driven supply chain operations. In a circular project like Looper Textile Co., the Control Tower plays a key role in enabling textile reuse and recycling by seamlessly coordinating all stakeholders and creating end-to-end visibility."Our 4PL Control Tower provides a central platform for the coordinated and integrated management of all logistics activities and increases visibility along the entire value chain. This is crucial to achieving Looper Textile Co.'s goals," explains Chris Gerfertz, Managing Global Director at Rhenus 4PL Solutions. "We're proud to contribute to the success of Looper Textile Co. by providing digital supply chain visibility and management through our 4PL Control Tower. As part of the Rethmann Group, it's great to see how REMONDIS and Rhenus are combining their strengths in recycling and logistics to drive practical, scalable solutions for circular textile flows."Looper Textile Co. enables circular textiles through reuse and preparing for recycling. Operating out of two sorting facilities in Germany and one in Poland, while working with a global network of partners, Looper sorts into over 200 categories based on material and garment type. In 2023, the first year of operations, Looper helped extend the life of over 40 million garments, and over 72 million garments in 2024, 65% reuse, 25% recycling, and <10% responsibly disposed due to contamination. A commitment to innovation within Looper includes a pilot line for automated sorting using near-infrared and optical sensor technology, meeting the precise material requirements of emerging textile-to-textile recycling solutions.Hashtag: #Rhenus

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.2 billion. 41,000 employees work at 1,330 business sites in more than 70 countries and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.

