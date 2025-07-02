A comprehensive range of capabilities including cloud risk management, extended detection and response (XDR), server and workload security, container security, file security, and code security

Agentless capabilities for streamlined deployment/coverage

Strong industry partnership with major cloud players (AWS/Google/Azure/GCP etc) to maintain a cutting-edge advantage

Continuous, proactive monitoring of security posture, managed via a centralized dashboard

Zero trust architecture

Backing from a global network of 500 researchers, analysts and data scientists, and a Zero Day Initiative community of 18,000 external threat researchers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2025 - Trend Micro Incorporated TSE: 4704 ), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP) 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53549925, June 2025)."For as long as our customers have been leveraging the cloud for strategic advantage, we've offered comprehensive protection for their hybrid environments. Those two decades of experience show in these results. Customers value our cloud security capabilities and effective risk management across the entire attack surface. Security is a true business enabler."The CNAPP category has evolved and expanded over the years to include everything from anti-malware and application control to configuration management, app developer tools, and coverage of virtualized datacenters alongside cloud-native apps/workloads.Trend Vision One™ Cloud Security pushes the boundaries even further by offering enterprise customers AI-powered threat prediction, protection and response—including continuous monitoring to enhance exposure management and resilience as well as streamlined incident response. Trend offers flexible licensing that enables customers to increase or decrease their workloads dynamically. This approach ensures that customers only pay for what they use, making it a cost-effective solution that can adapt to changing business needs.Trend Micro was positioned in the Leaders Category alongside four other worldwide vendors out of a total of 13, evaluated according to current capabilities and 3-5-year strategy, and how well these align with customer needs.Key benefits of Trend Vision One™ Cloud Security include:According to the IDC MarketScape: "The Trend Vision One™ CNAPP offers multilayered security by centralizing findings and cross-correlating data from various layers, powered by AI, ensuring robust protection against complex attacks. Features like holistic threat detection, risk assessment, and a flexible pay-as-you-go (PAYGO) billing mechanism provide a cost-effective solution that adapts to changing business needs."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.



Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com



