LINYI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2025 - From small roadside stalls to China's largest professional market cluster, Linyi Trade City in Shandong province, has achieved leapfrog growth during the past four decades and is poised to extend its reach across the globe.Currently, there are 136 professional wholesale markets and 63,700 shops in the trade center, as well as more than 6 million kinds of products from 27 categories. Its trading value reached 660.48 billion yuan ($91.94 billion) in 2024 and the logistics volume amounted to nearly 1.01 trillion yuan.To accelerate the trade center's transformation and upgrading, Linyi city authorities have introduced a package of policies and incentives, encouraging local enterprises to grow their foreign trade business and establish a presence in international markets.The trade city has also built 59 overseas malls and warehouses so far, as well as 45 international procurement service centers and offices, as part of its efforts to raise visibility globally and develop its international trade network.Launched in 2023 in Yongin, the Lanhua (South Korea) Overseas Mall displays a wide range of domestic products such as household goods, pet supplies, outdoor and camping equipment, and hardware tools.While expanding abroad, the trade city has been committed to attracting global buyers and investors. During the first four months of 2025, it received 13,233 overseas business visitors, generating intent transactions of 906 million yuan.Strong logistics infrastructure is essential to foreign trade and urban growth.Linyi has built a multidimensional international logistics system integrating road, rail, air, and sea freight, linking itself with nine regions such as Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.Currently, the city is home to 51 international road freight companies and operates nine direct international routes to 10 countries."Although Linyi is an inland city, we have established a maritime container depot in collaboration with Qingdao Port and Rizhao Port. Through resource integration and procedure optimization, we have helped enterprises cut logistics costs by 30 percent," said Hua Qianli, manager of Linyi Port.Last year, the port handled 198,000 twenty-foot equivalent units of cargo, valued at 19.2 billion yuan.Meanwhile, the city recorded 452 China-Europe Railway freight train trips to 40 cities in 12 countries, along with 480 direct flights to Seoul, transporting 2,067 metric tons of air cargo.Hashtag: #Linyi

