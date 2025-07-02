BeauEver Secures NZ Prime Minister’s Support in Historic China Summit to Accelerate Global Skincare Expansion





https://beauevernz.com/

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2025 - At the 2025 China–New Zealand Trade Innovation Summit, New Zealand Prime Minister, the Right Hon. Christopher Luxon, witnessed the official signing of a strategic partnership between high-end anti-aging brand BeauEver and biotechnology leader The Beauty Lab Collective (TBLC).This milestone partnership deepens economic cooperation between New Zealand and China while promoting the global development of responsible, science-driven skincare innovation."This partnership reflects the strength of the NZ–China relationship and our commitment to global innovation," said. "BeauEver represents the best of New Zealand — science, sustainability, and international vision."The agreement includes the launch of a New Zealand-based Active Ingredient Innovation Center, dedicated to researching marine and botanical compounds native to New Zealand's pristine ecosystems. Through TBLC's certified cruelty-free infrastructure and intelligent manufacturing, BeauEver aims to enhance its capacity to meet the evolving needs of consumers in China and across Southeast Asia."Our mission is to become a globally trusted name in cellular anti-aging — where nature meets science, and skincare becomes a meaningful, restorative ritual. This partnership helps us share that philosophy with more women around the world."BeauEver's innovation is grounded in more than 40 years of research into bioactive ingredients and cell-level rejuvenation. With dual R&D centers in Switzerland and New Zealand, the brand focuses on holistic skin renewal by supporting mitochondrial vitality, collagen stimulation, and skin-barrier reinforcement.At the heart of its product line is the BeauEver Cell-Reviving Firming and Rejuvenating Essence — a lightweight, high-efficacy formula designed to support skin's natural renewal process. Powered by bio-fermented actives, transdermal collagen delivery, and barrier-enhancing peptides, the essence helps improve the appearance of firmness, radiance, and resilience over time. It embodies BeauEver's brand philosophy:With a reported 300% year-on-year growth in 2024 in China market, BeauEver is rapidly expanding its global footprint in the premium skincare space — particularly among dermatology clinics, spa professionals, and wellness institutions across Asia-Pacific.Hashtag: #BeauEver

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.