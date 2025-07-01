Legendary Italian chef Umberto Bombana joins forces with the Executive Chefs of his Macau and Shanghai restaurants to celebrate the season of Australian Black Truffle and award-winning wine list at 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 1 July 2025 - Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort, stands as a premier culinary destination with its exquisite and diverse lineup of gastronomic offerings. This summer, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau presents an exclusive culinary extravaganza, as a trio of Michelin-starred chefs come together to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience on July 18 and 19.Legendary Chef Umberto Bombana, owner of the three-Michelin-starred 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA in Hong Kong, is joining hands with Chef Marino D'Antonio of his one-Michelin-starred Macau restaurant and Chef Nicoló Rotella of his two-Michelin-starred Shanghai restaurant for the very first time. Boasting six Michelin stars between them, this trio of gastronomic mastery will orchestrate an exquisite feast that showcases the alluring culinary gem from the Southern Hemisphere – the Australian Black Truffle, alongside the finest produce from around the globe and the restaurant's award-winning wine list – which has recently been crowned the Gold Star winner of both "Best Long List" and "Best Italian Wine List" in the, named a finalist of Best Long List in the, and also retained the "Best of Award of Excellence" by the Wine Spectator magazine.This six-Michelin-star collaboration is available only for dinner on Friday, July 18, and for lunch and dinner on Saturday, July 19, priced at MOP1,280 per person for a four-course lunch, and MOP3,280 per person for an eight-course dinner. An optional wine pairing is also available for an additional MOP880 and MOP1,380 for lunch and dinner respectively.Celebrating the Australian Black Truffle season in full bloom, Chef Marino D'Antonio of 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau has crafted a selection of delicate dishes that highlight the unique aroma and incredible taste of this exceptional seasonal ingredient. Be sure to also savour the deep collection of fine wines expertly curated by the restaurant's seasoned sommelier. A refreshed lunch menu with signature dishes of Chef-Owner, Umberto Bombana, as well as exquisite creations inspired by Executive Chef Marino D'Antonio's upbringing in Bergamo, Northern Italy, is also available from Thursday to Saturday.Since its opening in 2015, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau has garnered numerous accolades, including a Michelin one-star rating for ten consecutive years and a Forbes Travel Guide five-star rating for four years running. The restaurant's décor harmoniously blends modern and classic styles, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere. Guests can indulge in not only exquisite cuisine but also the cultural essence of Italy, experiencing a dining environment that beautifully interprets contemporary artistic elegance. With outstanding service, diners are treated to a feast for both the eyes and the palate, as well as an experience of the essence and soul of Italian gastronomy.For inquiries and reservations, please call +853 8886 2169 or email: [email protected] Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

