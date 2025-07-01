SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2025 - Prime Immigration Consultancy (PIC), a Singapore-based immigration consultancy, has announced an expansion of its services to provide more comprehensive support for clients pursuing Permanent Residency (PR) and Citizenship. This enhancement reflects PIC’s dedication to helping individuals and families achieve the Singapore Dream—a future defined by stability, opportunity, and quality of life.
A Holistic Approach to Securing the Singapore Dream
Recognised for its exceptional quality of life, strong economy, and robust education system, Singapore remains a highly sought-after destination for global talent and their families. PIC’s newly expanded suite of services is designed to help clients not only navigate the immigration application process but also build fulfilling lives as integrated members of Singaporean society.
Expanded Services at a Glance
- PR Re-Application and Appeals Support
- Education and Career Placement
- Financial Planning and Wealth Advisory
- Corporate Partnerships for Seamless Integration
- Corporate Secretary Services for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners
A Commitment to Client Success
This service expansion marks a strategic development in Prime Immigration Consultancy’s efforts to strengthen support for individuals and families navigating immigration processes in Singapore.
At PIC, the focus extends beyond documentation. By offering practical guidance and tailored support, the firm aims to help clients take meaningful steps toward realising the Singapore Dream. Moving forward, the team is committed to providing reliable, client-focused services grounded in professionalism and integrity.
About Prime Immigration
Prime Immigration Consultancy is an immigration agency in Singapore providing end-to-end support for permanent residency and citizenship applications. With a team of dedicated professionals, PIC offers regulatory guidance and practical assistance tailored to individual and family immigration needs.