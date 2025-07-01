“Yuyuan Lantern Festival 2025” Lights Up Bangkok to Celebrate 50 Years of Thai–Chinese Diplomatic Ties

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2025 -, the global landmark along the Chao Phraya River, joins hands with, the legendary host of China's most prestigious lantern festival to present theTitledthis spectacular event transforms the banks of the Chao Phraya River into a mythical realm of lights and stories. Held from now until, the festival runs daily fromat, and is open to the publicThis marks theis being held in Thailand. More than a cultural event, it symbolizes the strong bond between Thailand and China and highlights the power of cultural arts to bridge nations and bring people of different backgrounds closer together. It also reinforces ICONSIAM's commitment to its role as a, striving to become a central hub for international artistic collaboration and cultural exchange, offering world-class cultural experiences to every visitor.With a history spanning over 100 years, theis a crown jewel of. Its arrival in Thailand for the first time commemorates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The festival is themed, drawing inspiration from the ancient Chinese text("Classic of Mountains and Seas") and blending it with the concept of a—a magical realm along the river designed to resemble a floating island adorned with contemporary lanterns. These lanterns incorporate light, shadow, and interactive technology, with each installation appearing as a mystical island inhabited by fantastical creatures from the classic novel, celebrating the deep-rooted friendship between Thailand and China in a spectacular and imaginative way.Beyond the breathtaking lantern installations, visitors can enjoy a rich program of cultural activities including. These activities encourage cross-cultural exchange in art, culture, cuisine, and business between the two nations—illuminated under the glow of lanterns that symbolize the light of Thai–Chinese friendship shining brightly for the world to see.Theis. The festival runs until, daily from, at.

