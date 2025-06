“Beyond the Scale” focuses on obesity as a chronic disease — urging empathy, early intervention, and evidence-based care.

Novo Nordisk’s ‘Beyond the Scale’ initiative

Raise awareness of obesity as a chronic, multifactorial disease.

Reduce stigma and myths that hinder early care.

Encourage timely, evidence-based conversations with healthcare professionals.

Promote empathy and science within the medical community.

Support patients with tools to take charge of their health.

Visiting [www.truthaboutweight.sg] for factual resources, use a BMI measurement tool, and locate a nearest weight management healthcare professional.

Starting honest conversations with GPs, nurses, and pharmacists.

Sharing content to help dismantle myths and support loved ones on their health journeys.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 -Imagine a chronic disease affecting more than 600,000 peoplein Singapore — yet often misunderstood, overlooked, or surrounded by stigma. This is the reality of obesity today. For many, outdated perceptions and delays in care have created barriers to support and treatment. Today, a new initiative is calling for a shift — to change how we think, talk about, and respond to obesity, through a lens of science, empathy, and early intervention."Just eat less." "Try harder." "It's a lifestyle choice." These are more than just phrases — they reflect a deeper misunderstanding of obesity. Today, a bold new initiative, seeks to challenge those misconceptions and open the door to a more compassionate, evidence-based conversation.launches across Singapore with a clear and urgent call to focus on obesity as not a failure of willpower, but as a complex, chronic disease. The initiative invites the public to go beyond — beyond stigma, beyond myths, beyond labels — and recognise obesity for what science confirms it to be: a multifactorial health condition that deserves understanding, early intervention, and clinical care.Led by global healthcare companyin collaboration with local healthcare professionals and patient advocates, "Beyond the Scale" is a disease awareness initiative aimed at driving a shift in how individuals, communities, and healthcare providers approach obesity management."We believe it's time to shift from blame to understanding," said. "Obesity affects 1 out of 9 people in Singapore, yet it's still too often seen as a matter of willpower. The reality is that obesity is a complex, chronic disease driven by biology, environment, and unequal access to care.It's time we treat it with the seriousness it deserves — and we are proud to lead that conversation and drive meaningful change through the "Beyond the Scale" initiative.The 2021–2022 National Population Health Survey reveals the highest obesity rate (15%) among adults aged 40 to 49, while 43.3% of residents aged 18 to 74 had abdominal obesity, which increases with age and peaks between 50 to 74 years.This is compounded by the fact that perceptions persist about obesity being a personal failing, discouraging individuals from seeking help, delaying diagnosis, and compounding the health burden on families and the healthcare system.Obesity significantly increases the risk of, all of which already place a growing strain on Singapore's healthcare infrastructure. The economic impact is substantial: in 2019, metabolic-risk related diseases, including obesity, diabetes, hypertension, CKD, and cardiovascular conditions, cost Singapore S$2.20 billion.Of this, S$642 million were healthcare expenditures, and excess weight alone accounted for an estimated S$261 million in annual medical and absenteeism costs.Without decisive public health action, these obesity-related comorbidities are poised to escalate into a major societal and economic burden."This is not just a personal issue — it's a public health priority," said"We know obesity changes how the body regulates appetite, energy storage, and metabolism. It's a disease, not a choice. Science supports this — and our response should reflect it."Obesity is not simply about calories in and out. Research confirms it involves neuroendocrine (hormonal), genetic, and psychosocial factors, making it both preventable and treatableStudies show that in Singapore, weight stigma is often driven by the belief that obesity is a personal failing, lack of willpower, or lifestyle choice leading to delayed treatment, reduced care-seeking, and poorer health outcomes, particularly in managing chronic conditions such as cardiovascular and kidney disease."Beyond the Scale" is more than a slogan — it is a call toTo move away from blame, appearance-based judgments, and oversimplified narratives, toward empathy, science, and sustained health. It is an urgent appeal to rethink, retrain, and rehumanise the way we support individuals living with obesity."The earlier we intervene, the better the outcomes," said"Obesity is not a character flaw. It's a disease. About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs around 77,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. In Singapore, Novo Nordisk has been present since 1997 and has approximately 100 employees.



"Beyond the Scale" campaign builds on Novo Nordisk's long-standing commitment to tackling chronic diseases. With over 100 years of experience advancing care for diabetes and more than 25 years of focused obesity research, Novo Nordisk is pioneering the medical management of obesity and the science of the GLP-1 hormone — a naturally occurring signal that regulates appetite and plays a key role in achieving sustained weight loss.



As part of its mission to drive long-term health outcomes, Novo Nordisk is also investing in scalable prevention efforts. Through the Cities for Better Health initiative — a global public-private partnership spanning over 50 cities — Novo Nordisk is working to reduce chronic disease risk in vulnerable urban communities. Its latest programme, the Childhood Obesity Prevention Initiative (COPI), delivers targeted interventions to promote healthier diets and physical activity among children aged 6–13 in underserved areas.



In Singapore and beyond, these initiatives reinforce Novo Nordisk's holistic approach: treating obesity with medicine and empathy today, while building healthier environments for the next generation.



For more information, visit novonordisk.sg.