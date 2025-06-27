DAICS ® coin coverage: top 50 coins by average market capitalization across the past 90 days

coin coverage: top 50 coins by average market capitalization across the past 90 days DAICS ® market capitalization coverage: 97.53%*

market capitalization coverage: 97.53%* The % coverage of market capitalization of the 50th ranked coin: 0.060%**

Member changes within the Top 50 Coins in DAICS ® : eight coins added and eight coins deleted

: eight coins added and eight coins deleted Additions: Hyperliquid (HYPE), Pi (PI), Bitget Token (BGB), Mantra (OM), Ondo (ONDO), Gate Token (GT), Official Trump (TRUMP), and Ethena (ENA)

Deletions: Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI), Stacks (STX), Dogwifhat (WIFG), Arbitrum (ARB), ImmutableX (IMXG), Injective Protocol (INJ), Optimism (OP), Fantom (FTM): Renamed to Sonic (S)

Industry

Weighting (%)

Payment (110)

78.35%

Infrastructure (120)

15.78%

Financial Services (130)

4.17%

Tech & Data (140)

0.24%

Media & Entertainment (150)

1.46%



Financial Asset Tokenization (13040)

Industry

Low Energy-per-transaction (≤ 0.005 Wh)

Payment (110)

DAIG

USDeG

KASG

FDUSDG

Infrastructure (120)

NIL

Financial Services (130)

LEOG

OKBG

AAVEG

Tech & Data (140)

TAOG

Media & Entertainment (150)

PEPEG



Current Rank

Cryptocurrencies

20

Hyperliquid (HYPE) 23

Pi (PI) 24

Bitget Token (BGB) 34

Mantra (OM) 35

Ondo (ONDO) 41

GateToken (GT) 43

Official Trump (TRUMP) 49

Ethena (ENA)

Prev. Rank

Cryptocurrencies Current Rank

29

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) 54

37

Stacks (STX) 63

39

Dogwifhat (WIFG) 93

42

Arbitrum (ARB) 53

44

ImmutableX (IMXG)

67

47

Injective Protocol (INJ) 66

48

Optimism (OP) 59

50

Fantom (FTM), Renamed to Sonic (S) 55



Category





Industry

Sector

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies (1)

Payment:



Blockchain based money, designed for transactional purposes. This includes daily transactions usage and stablecoins.

Transaction & Payment

BTC

XRP

XLM

BCH

LTC

PI

XMR

CRO

KASG

Stablecoin

USD

USD

DAI G

USDeG

FDUSDG

Infrastructure:



Bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions etc

Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract

ETH

SOL

ADA

TRX

SUI

AVAX TON

HBAR

HYPE

APT

NEAR

ICP

ETC

GT

VET

Interoperability

LINK

DOT

ATOM

Scaling & Sharding

MNT

POL

Supporting System

NIL



Financial services:



Tokens that provide on-chain asset management services, crypto-exchange services, funding, lending and other capital markets related services

Exchange Tokens

BNB

LEOG

BGB

UNI

OKBG

Lending & Borrowing

AAVEG







Staking

ENA



Financial Asset Tokenization (NEW)

OM

ONDO



Tech & Data:



Provision of data management and storage, and development of innovative crypto technology

Storage & Sharing

FIL

RENDER





Data Management

NIL



Artificial Intelligence

TAO G



Media & Entertainment:



Recreational and media services. Including content creation and distribution, advertising through crypto-asset incentive mechanisms, gaming and collectibles

Social Media & Community

DOGE

SHIB

PEPEG

TRUMP

Streaming

NIL



Gaming

NIL



Metaverse

NIL





Category

Industry

Sector

Sector definition

Cryptocurrencies (1)

Payment: (110)



Definition

Blockchain based money, designed for transactional purposes. This includes daily transactions usage and stablecoins.

Transaction & Payment

(11010)

Cryptocurrencies that are used for store of value, unit of account, medium of exchange

Stablecoin

(11020)

Cryptocurrencies where price is pegged to a / a basket of, reference asset

Infrastructure: (120)



Definition

Bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions etc.

Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract

(12010)

layer-1 blockchain network that facilitates DApp creation and smart contract execution and smart contract

Interoperability

(12020)

Network that increases inter-connectivity and integration of the fragmented cryptocurrency ecosystem

Scaling & Sharding

(12030)

Networks that increase the ability to cope with the influx of many transactions at a time and blockchain network that can be split into smaller partitions, to improve scalability and process transactions quicker

Supporting System

(12040)

Networks/sidechains that improve functionality of layer-1 network

Financial services: (130)



Definition

Tokens that provide on-chain asset management services, crypto-exchange services, funding, lending, and other capital markets related services

Exchange Tokens

(13010)

Cryptocurrencies that represent the stable coin in the exchange ecosystem and allow users to covert from digital asset on decentralised or centralised system int fiat currencies

Lending & Borrowing

(13020)

Borrowing and lending crypto assets with interest in return and other secondary financial tools derived from primary underlying asset, such as crypto futures and options

Staking

(13030)

Holding and "staking" of certain amount of cryptocurrency in a wallet to facilitate network operations



Financial Asset Tokenization (13040) (new)





Cryptocurrencies/protocols that focus on the tokenized issuance and management of financial assets

Tech & Data: (140)



Definition

Provision of data management and storage, and development of innovative crypto technology

Storage & Sharing

(14010)

Crypto protocols that provide decentralized storage and/or sharing of data filing and resources.

Data Management

(14020)

Networks/Protocols that facilitate the indexing and querying of data from blockchain(s), enabling efficient data retrieval and management for decentralized applications

Artificial Intelligence

(14030)

Cryptos/Protocols that facilitate the use of AI powered apps or projects directly using blockchain platform.

Media & Entertainment: (150)



Definition

Recreational and media services. Including content creation and distribution, advertising through crypto-asset incentive mechanisms, gaming and collectibles

Social Media & Community

(15010)

Cryptos that provides mast social community and followers without a close secondary industry sector

Streaming

(15020)

Cryptos that provides rights to access decentralised video-streaming sites

Gaming

(15030)

Cryptos which mainly used in gaming or gaming supporting industry

Metaverse

(15040)

Cryptos that is commonly used in collective virtual open space, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical and digital reality. This includes the use of VR and/or AR and/or 3D.



Category





Asset Type

Branch

Sub -branch

Asset-Backed Tokens (2)

Culture: (205)



Definition

Real asset relating to sports, art, cultural drama, festive collectibles and design IPs etc.

Art

(20510)

This shall be further developed in the future with more digital assets available in the market

Sports

(20520)

Festive Collectibles

(20530)

Design IPs

(20540)

Drama and Play IPs

(20550)

Real Estate:(215)



Definition

Assets that mainly derived its valuation from property, real estate, and land

Commercial Property

(21510)

Residential Property

(21520)

Governmental Property

(21530)

Residential and Commercial Land

(21540)

Financials: (235)



Definition

Real financial asset including listed company shareholdings on regulated centralised exchanges and private company shareholdings; debt instruments; property trusts and derivatives that settled on regulated exchange (CeFi and DeFi).

Tokenised Securities (Company Securities, ETF)

(23510)

Tokenised Debts

(23520)

Tokenised REITs

(23530)

Entertainment: (255)



Definition

Ownership of the IPs assets in the area of entertainment in real world such as concert, play, shows, circus, musicals, songs, movies, games, events and programs, and souvenir collectibles that is derived from the above areas.

Movies

(25510)

This shall be further developed in the future with more digital assets available in the market Songs

(25520)

Concerts

(25530)

Gaming

(25540)

All Other Entertainment Events and Collectibles

(25550)

Natural Resources: (265)



Definition



Natural resources asset that derived directly from sea, sky, atmosphere and underground and can be classified as a commodity with standardisation such as precious metals, agricultural, energy and metals.

Precious Metals



(26510)

Agricultural



(26520)

Energy



(26530)

Metals



(26540)

Green Economy (275)



Definition



Ownership of Projects Asset that falls under the definition of the UN 17SDG²s, with over 80% of the income or jobs provided on these 17 initiatives.

No Poverty & Zero Hunger

(27510)

Following definition of the United Nations

17 sustainable development goals²



Good Health and Well-Being

(27520)

Quality Education

(27530)

Gender Equality

(27540)

Clean Water and Sanitation/Affordable and Clean Energy

(27550)

Decent Work and Economic Growth/ Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure/ Partnerships for the Goals

(27560)

Reduced inequalities/ Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

(27570)

Sustainable Cities and Communities/Responsible Consumption and Production

(27580)

Climate Action

(27590)

Life Below Water & Life on Land

(27500)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 1Half 2025 Review of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System ("DAICS"), aiming to provide professionals worldwide with a transparent and standardized classification scheme to determine sector and exposure of particular digital assets. DAICSclassifies digital assets into 2 main categories: a) Cryptocurrencies and b) Asset Backed Tokens in a 3-tier system for each category. For Cryptocurrencies: Tier 1-Industry/ Tier 2-Sector/ Tier 3-Sub-sector; for Asset Backed Tokens: Tier 1-Asset Type/ Tier 2-Branch/ Tier 3-Sub-branch. The results are as follows:The rankings of additions and deletions for the DAICStop 50 cryptocurrencies are listed in Appendix 1. All classification changes, including the ixCrypto Infrastructure Index and ixCrypto Stablecoin index, will take effect on 18th July 2025, with market capitalization, rankings, and weightings available at www.ix-index.com *Special currency treatment of DAICSapplies, where any wrapped or second-level cryptocurrency is not considered in the calculation for the market capitalization of DAICS**Based on 6June 2025The industry groups remain unchanged, with 5 industries and the respective weightings as follows:The number of sectors has increased from 16 to 17. There is one new sector added under the industry group "Financial Services (130)":Definition: Cryptocurrencies/protocols that facilitate the tokenized issuance and management of financial assets, including but not limited to real-world assets (treasuries, bonds, real estate). Emphasis is on compliance, institutional integration, fractional ownership, and financial product innovation. The crypto itself is not backed by a corresponding real-world asset.This review doesn’t have any reclassification of the existing coins. The DAICS® 1H 2025 cryptocurrencies classification is available in Appendix 2.This review identifies 9 Green Coins, classified based on their energy-per-unit-transaction, which is defined as the amount of energy consumed for a successful single unit transaction of the coin in the blockchain network. These coins rank in the top 20 percentile of the least energy-consuming cryptocurrencies out of the 50 DAICSconstituents. The top 20 percentile's threshold is ≤ 0.005 Wh. The table below lists these low-energy coins.Note:as '' labelling for cryptocurrencies that adhere to the principles of sustainabilityThe asset types remain unchanged as follows:1) Culture (205),2) Real Estate (215),3) Financials (235),4) Entertainment (255),5) Natural Resources (265), and6) Green Economy (275)The branches remain unchanged at 31.2.2. Classification ChangesThis review doesn’t have any reclassification of the existing assets.IX Asia Indexes has not started classifying ABTs. As of June 6, 2025, ABTs comprised only 0.67% of the total market capitalization of digital assets, a rise from 0.11% in the 2024 2H review.A classification summary and definition table of both cryptocurrencies and Asset Backed Tokensare available in Appendices 3 and 4. For further information regarding the methodology of the DAICS, please refer to the "IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System"- principle and guiding methodology on the company website https://ix-index.com/daics.html For more details on DAICS® qualification criteria, please email daics@ix index.com.Note:G as '' for cryptocurrencies that adhere to the principles of sustainabilityfor newly added sectorNote:for newly added sector² United Nations 17 sustainable development goals covering 1) No Poverty 2) Zero Hunger 3) Good Health and Well-Being 4) Quality Education 5) Gender Equality 6) Clean Water and Sanitation 7) Affordable And Clean Energy 8) Decent Work and Economic Growth 9) Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure 10) Reduced inequalities 11) Sustainable Cities and Communities 12) Responsible Consumption and Production 13) Climate Action 14) Life Below Water 15) Life on Land 16) Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and 17) Partnerships for the Goals https://sdgs.un.org/goals

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About DAICS®

DAICS® covers both cryptocurrencies and asset-backed tokens ("ABT"), to be reviewed semi-annually at the end of June and December. On the cryptocurrency side, it is a three-tier system that groups cryptocurrencies into 5 main industries: 1) Payment, 2) Infrastructure, 3) Financial services, 4) Technology & Data, and 5) Media & Entertainment. These industries are further divided into 16 sectors and sub-sectors to be introduced in the future. Under asset-backed tokens, there are 6 asset types: 1) Culture, 2) Real Estate, 3) Financials, 4) Entertainment, 5) Natural Resources, 6) Green Economy. These asset types are further divided into 31 branches and sub-branches to be introduced in the future.



About the IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee and Working Group

The establishment of the IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee ("Advisory Committee") is to pursue the goal and vision of formulating a standard for a global tokenization framework in a compliant and transparent way. The key role of the Advisory Committee is to formulate the guidelines and references for tokenization in terms of infrastructure, business, financial stability, sustainability, internal control, and classification. The Advisory Committee is comprised of industry-recognised leaders from blockchain consultancy, sustainable projects, and the field of the Art industry.



The establishment of the Working Group is to identify, evaluate and recommend key directions and founding principles according to their specific industry knowledge and expertise in relating to the creation of the specified token. It will examine and propose improvements to the guidelines and references for tokenization. The working group is formed of a diverse group of market experts representing relevant sectors and markets, to provide input and discuss case studies for creation of tokenization framework, best practices and development of real-world projects.



For more information about IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee & Working Group, please visit https://ix-index.com/tokenization-committee.html.



