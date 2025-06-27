Complete their free registration online,

Update the compensation details offered to agents,

Upload at least one buyer incentive (e.g. interest rate buy-downs),

Upload their available inventory by June 30, 2025.

AUSTIN, TX - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 - BuildersUpdate.com, the trusted online platform for new home inventory and a pioneer in agent-focused builder marketing, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a limited-timefor builders within the United States.For the entire month of July 2025, eligible builders will receive no-cost access to Premier features—including agent leads and priority placement. To qualify for this offer, builders must:BuildersUpdate.com launched 15 years ago with a vision to help builders—large and small—reach agents representing pre-qualified buyers, moving beyond the limitations of direct-to-consumer marketing. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), 64% of new construction homes in the U.S. are sold with the assistance of agents, making this channel indispensable for success.Today, the platform connects with more than 815,000 licensed agents nationwide, delivers over 1 million newsletters monthly, and supports listings from production builders, custom home builders (with or without specs), as well as condo developers. BuildersUpdate.com operates coast to coast and continues to lead the market in delivering actionable visibility for the building community."This is our way of saying thank you while also helping builders navigate a challenging market," said Mr. Bill Gaul, Founder and CEO of BuildersUpdate.com. "In an environment where qualified buyers are harder to reach, we offer a proven, agent-centric path to faster closings — with zero risk and no upfront obligation."Builders already subscribed to paid services will also receive a one-month license extension if they fulfill the same criteria and notify the BuildersUpdate team.Builders interested in this offer should act quickly — the free access begins July 1 and ends July 31, 2025. For more information, please contact [email protected] or call 512.901.9899 x2.Hashtag: #BuildersUpdate.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About BuildersUpdate.com:

BuildersUpdate.com is a leading online platform that connects home builders with licensed real estate professionals, offering the most comprehensive database of new home inventory in the United States and beyond. Now operating in seven languages and serving markets across North America and Latin America, BuildersUpdate.com remains committed to driving innovation, transparency, and results in the homebuilding industry.

