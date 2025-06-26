Breaking New Ground in Research Excellence

Prof. Mei-Po KWAN (left) and Prof. Edward NG (right) have been honoured with prestigious international awards, celebrating their outstanding achievements in their respective fields

Nurturing Global Talent

Yvan Ysmael Tobias YONAHA (centre in the left photo) credited CUHK’s robust research training and incredible peer and faculty support network for playing a pivotal role in his growth as a researcher

HONG KONG SAR - 26 June 2025 - In a landmark achievement for Hong Kong's higher education sector, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has surpassed its previous performance in the newly released QS World University Rankings 2026, climbing to 32nd position globally. This institutional milestone is partially contributed by the outstanding performance of CUHK's Faculty of Social Science , which continues to excel in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, with Communication & Media Studies ranking 12th globally, Sociology at 18th, and Geography at 19th position. Other notable achievements include Psychology at 32nd, Architecture/Built Environment at 35th, and Economics & Econometrics at 37th, while Social Sciences & Management ranks 47th worldwide.Comprising three schools and five departments, CUHK's Faculty of Social Science offers cutting-edge taught and research postgraduate programmes across various disciplines, including Architecture, Economics, Geography and Resource Management, Governance and Policy Science, Journalism and Communication, Psychology, Social Work, and Sociology. This interdisciplinary approach, combined with a rich intellectual and cultural environment, empowers students to address complex social challenges and become engaged global thought leaders.The Faculty's research impact is exemplified by distinguished scholars like Professor Mei-Po KWAN, Choh-Ming Li Professor of Geography and Resource Management. Professor Kwan's groundbreaking work in geographic information science and environmental health has revolutionised the understanding of human mobility and urban health issues. Her work has inspired much new mobility-based research in public health, sociology, health geography, and urban studies on a wide range of topics, including the health impacts of individual exposure to green space, air pollution, noise, traffic congestion, social environments, and ethnic/racial segregation. As a recipient of numerous prestigious global honours, including two Lifetime Achievement Awards (one from the International Geographical Union and the other from the International Association of Chinese Professionals in Geographic Information Sciences) and the James R. Anderson Medal of Honor in Applied Geography, Professor Kwan's contributions continue to shape the field.Adding to the Faculty's achievements, Professor Edward NG, Yao Ling Sun Professor of Architecture, recently became the first architect-designer and Hong Kong scholar to receive the prestigious Luke Howard Award from the International Association for Urban Climate (IAUC). A leading public advocate for climate-responsive architecture design, Professor Ng's work bridges urban climate science, urban design and planning practice, and has contributed to the climate-responsive policies across Hong Kong and China. His "One University One Village" project also won the Gold Award in the Humanitarian category and the distinguished title of Emerging Practice of the Year Grand Prix Winner at the World Architecture News (WAN) Awards 2024 for its innovative rural reconstruction model, which integrates sustainable design, cultural preservation, and community empowerment.The Faculty's commitment to excellence is also reflected in the experiences of students like Yvan Ysmael Tobias YONAHA, a Filipino PhD candidate in Sociology and a Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) awardee. "CUHK's comprehensive training in both quantitative and qualitative research has shaped me into a holistic practitioner and researcher," shares Yvan. His experience highlights the Faculty's success in creating an enabling learning environment that combines rigorous academic training with global perspective.CUHK's Faculty of Social Science continues to pursue excellence in scholarship, discovery and innovation to create far-reaching social impact.

About CUHK

Founded in 1963, CUHK combines tradition with innovation in teaching and research, maintaining strong global partnerships to address real-world challenges.