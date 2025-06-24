Empowers businesses to explore expansion across Indonesia, Hong Kong, and other Greater Bay Area to thrive in Asia's dynamic landscape

DBS Hong Kong in collaboration with edge hosted the “Gateway to Indonesia: Navigating Uncertainties to Capture Boundless Growth” conference in Hong Kong. (From right) April Lam, Co-Founder of edge; Boris Chan, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Banking Group, DBS Bank Hong Kong; Yul Edison, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Hong Kong; Andrew You, Co-Founder of edge; Patrick Lau, Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, Institutional Banking Group, DBS Bank Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2025 -in partnership with edge, a business ecosystem connecting Indonesia, Hong Kong and other cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), hosted the "Gateway to Indonesia: Navigating Uncertainties to Capture Boundless Growth" conference in Hong Kong last week. This timely event aimed to bring together senior executives, investors and professionals to examine the evolving regional economic landscape and explore how businesses can navigate uncertainty while unlocking the tremendous growth potential across Indonesia and the broader Asia region.As the economic environment continues to evolve amid global trade realignments, the conference served as a strategic platform for business leaders to gain data-backed insights, share experiences and develop market entry strategies into Indonesia — one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic and rapidly growing economies. DBS, headquartered and listed in Singapore, possesses a strong regional network and extensive cross-border service experience, giving it a unique advantage in opening doors for businesses into Indonesia. DBS also provides advisory on market entry strategies to help clients navigate the complexities of doing business in Indonesia.DBS Hong Kong offers comprehensive financing solutions to help business tap into the growth opportunities in Indonesia, simplifying and optimising cross-border operations. Through advanced cash management services, the bank enables companies to efficiently manage liquidity across multiple markets, ensuring seamless capital flows. The foreign exchange (FX) capabilities provide competitive rates and risk management tools to help clients mitigate currency volatility under the ever-changing economy., highlighted how DBS Hong Kong is helping clients connect across Indonesia, Hong Kong, and other GBA cities, enabling them to grow with positive impacts in new markets. "We believe Indonesia will have huge investment demands in the future. DBS Hong Kong is committed to being a trusted partner for our clients as they scale across borders. By leveraging our extensive network spanning 19 markets, DBS offers strategic insight, strong local partnerships and comprehensive financial solutions that help businesses manage complexity in these markets and confidently unlock new avenues of growth.", shared at the conference how Indonesia is adapting to the global trade environment, with a shift from traditional manufacturing to digital industries and e-commerce. "Despite global volatility, Indonesia's economy is also expected to grow by around 5% this year, supported by resilient domestic demand and fiscal discipline. These numbers reflect Indonesia's structural transformation in recent years. Our industrial hubs in Batang, Kendal, and Subang are attracting firms seeking to relocate from China or scale regionally, especially in the EV, electronics, and pharmaceutical sectors.", said, "edge aims to establish a trusted business platform that fosters deep connections in the digital economy between Hong Kong and Indonesia, with a passion to continue advocating for business innovation and economic development. As the commercial hub connecting these two markets, we are delighted to partner with DBS Hong Kong to help corporates explore new frontiers of development."As Asia enters a new chapter of economic transformation, Indonesia's economic momentum is accelerated and driven by a young, tech-savvy population and rising consumption. DBS Hong Kong continues to serve its clients with financing, capital deployment and risk management based in the GBA. The bank believes that Hong Kong's mature financial infrastructure combines with DBS's position as a connectivity hub in Asia, makes it a natural launchpad for regional expansion into Indonesia.Hashtag: #DBSHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.



