Prof. Martin Green, 2023 VinFuture Prize Laureate and Member of the VinFuture Prize Council, commended VinFuture and Vingroup's efforts in accelerating Vietnam's leading position in the global race to renewable energy.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 June 2025 -With the invention of solar cells using Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact (PERC) technology, Prof. Martin Andrew Green from the University of New South Wales (Australia) and his team made a groundbreaking contribution to green energy production. Two years after receiving the 2023 VinFuture Grand Prize, he continues to push the boundaries of solar innovation, working to improve efficiency and help pave the way for a future of productive renewable energy harvest.Renowned as the "godfather of solar," Prof. Martin Green has spent over five decades advancing solar energy technologies. In 2023, Prof. Green's revolutionary development of Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact (PERC) technology, now used in over 90% of solar panels worldwide, earned him the VinFuture Grand Prize. Through the VinFuture Prize, Prof. Green has also had a unique perspective on Vietnam's progress toward global sustainability, as he continues to become a member of the VinFuture Prize Council.," he shared.Prof. Green also expressed deep appreciation for the VinFuture Prize, noting that winning such a significant award had undoubtedly enhanced his research group's ability to attract the necessary resources to develop new ideas.Earlier this year, his pioneering work was honored with a clean-energy ferry named after him in Australia. While he felt "," Prof. Green emphasized that this recognition propelled him toward a broader movement for a global solar energy revolution.," he urged, pointing to the stark evidence already unfolding in Australia, including massive bushfires followed by widespread flooding that falls well outside the norm. "," Prof. Green warned.The "godfather of solar" also shared that the path forward hinges on international collaboration and government leadership. The global exchange of knowledge and talent has allowed innovations from his lab to influence commercial solar production in China, which in turn benefits countries like Australia that import these cost-effective solar technologies.Much of that progress, Prof. Green added, has been made possible by falling prices driven by technologies like PERC, as well as support from international organizations such as the United Nations (UN). One of the UN's key Sustainable Development Goals is to ensure universal access to energy by 2030 and solar offers the most viable path to get there.In recent years, Prof. Martin Green and his team have continuously challenged the boundaries of what photovoltaic technology can achieve. One of the most compelling directions in his current research revisits a landmark theoretical paper he wrote about 40 years ago, regarding the limits on the energy conversion efficiency of silicon cells.," he said, suggesting that 25% efficiency was a feasible target.This insight became a key motivation for his team to explore greater efficiency gains. They set a practical goal of 25% efficiency, which they ultimately reached around the turn of the century. Today, many commercial solar cells already operate at this level of efficiency, getting closer to the 29-30% limit he proposed years ago.The second area of focus involves stacking cells made from different materials on top of each other to capture more energy from sunlight. Sunlight can be regarded as a stream of particles called photons. Silicon cells respond to photons of all colors in sunlight, from blue to red and even to the lower-energy infrared ones that our eyes can't see. However, blue photons contain much more energy than needed, and in standard silicon cells, that excess energy is wasted.This is the key reasons behind the limits on the energy conversion efficiency of silicon cells.One material showing strong potential in lab settings is a special kind of perovskite, made with heavy elements like lead and iodine. Still, there is no guarantee that perovskites will meet the stability standards required for widespread commercial use, which is why researchers are also investigating alternative materials. Though these alternatives don't currently match perovskites in performance, they may offer better long-term reliability.These approaches, aiming to increase efficiency, have opened a door for the large-scale deployment of the solar revolution.According to Prof. Green, it has been a key driver in the dramatic cost reductions in photovoltaics over the past few decades. "" he emphasized.Bringing down the cost of cell production will be a key to expanding the interest in using them. According to the International Energy Agency, solar power delivers some of the cheapest electricity in history.he said. "."However, one of the biggest near-term challenges is finding a cell that can be used in these stacks. Silicon is an ideal material for photovoltaics as it is abundant, non-toxic, and stable. What's missing is a complementary material that matches these qualities while offering additional performance benefits.In this search, artificial intelligence can provide a much wider scanning of possibilities than traditional methods permit. The whole material system will be canvassed, and perhaps some new materials will be identified.As the global race to renewable energy and net-zero emissions accelerates, Vietnam is not standing on the sidelines. In terms of photovoltaics, he cited the data suggesting that over 10% of Vietnam's electricity has been generated from solar in recent years.As the adoption scales up, the uptake needs to match the electricity network's ability to absorb solar power. This requires parallel investment in battery storage systems and other stabilizing technologies, and Prof. Green believed Vietnam is progressing well on this front." he remarked,."In Southeast Asia, where two-wheeled vehicles dominate urban transportation, the shift toward electric scooters is also crucial. Drawing parallels with China, where the replacement of fossil-fueled bikes with electric versions has reduced pollution and CO₂ emissions, he believed that Southeast Asian nations could see similar environmental benefits by following this path.On this front, Prof. Green was impressed by VinFast's electric vehicles when visiting Vietnam in 2023.," he stated. "," he noted.The VinFuture Prize has also enabled Prof. Green to build valuable connections with experts in clean technology and beyond. "", he said.Reflecting on the diversity of fields represented, he noted:"."Hashtag: #VinFuture

