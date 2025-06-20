BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 June 2025 - Following the success of its debut partnership, CHiQ, the pioneering smart home technology brand, returned for the second year as the official partner of the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany, on 14 June, showcasing how CHiQ's 'Smart with Style' seamlessly integrates with premium sports entertainment.This year, CHiQ's presence was woven into every aspect of the Terra Wortmann event. From the bold brand logo at the main venue to immersive, audience-focused experience zones, CHiQ embodied a youthful spirit and an unwavering commitment to excellence in a dynamic and engaging way. CHiQ's VIP lounge showcased next-generation QLED smart TVs, delivering crystal-clear tournament coverage that transformed passive viewing into an engaging sensory experience.The exhibition's centerpiece, CHiQ's revolutionary 10KG ColorLuxe Washing Machine drew continuous crowds with its sleek aesthetics, intuitive interface, and advanced performance capabilities. Visitors experienced firsthand how CHiQ's smart living philosophy translates complex technology into elegant, user-friendly solutions.CHiQ extended its tournament impact through strategic influencer partnerships across Europe, collaborating with prominent sports and fashion personalities to create compelling social media content. By leveraging these dynamic short-form videos, the brand resonated with younger demographics, establishing itself as a symbol of contemporary lifestyle and technological sophistication.The tournament ran concurrently with CHiQ's groundbreaking collaboration with Ochama, Europe's leading e-commerce platform, launching the exclusive "CHiQ Super Brand Days" campaign. This strategic alliance represents more than traditional co-branding, opening new pathways for CHiQ's European market penetration while setting innovative standards for integrated marketing approaches.The partnership demonstrates CHiQ's commitment to making advanced smart home technology accessible across European households through established retail networks and enhanced consumer touchpoints.Following its successful partnership with Germany's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in May, CHiQ continues deepening its European market penetration through strategic sports marketing initiatives that expand brand influence boundaries. From thrilling on-court competition to CHiQ's futuristic smart living experiences at exhibition venues, the brand consistently delivers innovative experiences that resonate with European consumers. Moving forward, CHiQ will maintain its global vision combined with localized execution, leveraging sports' powerful unifying effect to integrate its "Smart With Style" brand philosophy into consumers' daily lives while unlocking the brand's limitless potential.Hashtag: #TERRAOpen2025 #ATP500 #HalleOpen #SmartwithStyle

