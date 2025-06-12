PolyU Startup

Advantage Data Vision Limited

Prof. Lawrence Wing Chi CHAN

Associate Professor, Department of Health Technology and Informatics; and Director, Advantage Data Vision Limited

The startup has leveraged massive real‑world, multi‑omics datasets and patented AI algorithms to create a cloud‑based platform that accurately predicts patients' response to cancer immunotherapy. The deep‑learning engine guides clinicians, optimises hospital resources, reduces adverse events and accelerates pharmaceutical trials through precise patient stratification and risk assessment, delivering tangible value worldwide.



Light-weight Technologies Limited

Prof. Jianguo LIN

Chair Professor of Materials Technologies, Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering; and Co-founder and Chairman, Light-weight Technologies Limited



Dr Qingsong WENG

Research Associate, Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering; and Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Light-weight Technologies Limited

The startup uses their globally unique light alloy manufacturing technologies, such as advanced hot stamping and extrusion techniques, with its self-developed smart industrial software and advanced simulation platform to produce ultra-thin, ultra-wide light alloy profiles and complex curved profiles that are unattainable with existing manufacturing processes. The startup provides high-strength, lightweight, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions that enable energy saving and emission reduction for the automotive, aerospace, railway, marine, and other engineering sectors, gaining wide recognition from leading global OEMs.







UbiquiTech Innovations Limited

Prof. Jiannong CAO

Dean, Graduate School; Otto Poon Charitable Foundation Professor in Data Science; Chair Professor of Distributed and Mobile Computing; Director, Research Institute for Artificial Intelligence of Things; Director, University Research Facility in Big Data Analytics; and Co-founder and Chief Scientist, UbiquiTech Innovations Limited



Dr Zhixuan LIANG

PolyU GBA Postdoctoral Fellow; and Chief Executive Officer, UbiquiTech Innovations Limited

The startup is committed to the intersection of robotics, AI and smart city solutions, with a view to developing cutting-edge autonomous robots designed to address complex challenges in modern urban and industrial environments.

