Overseas Tour Operators Hainan Tour 2025

SANYA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2025 - On June 8, the Overseas Tour Operators Hainan Tour 2025 was inaugurated in Sanya, China, and more than 450 tourism industry representatives worldwide explored new opportunities in Hainan.Themed "Travel to Meet the World," the event showcased the province's advancements in enhancing international visitor experiences, such as payment facilitation, multi-language services, visa-free policies, and expanded air routes. Enterprises from 18 cities and counties across the island showcased their unique cultural, tourism, and creative products, engaging in one-on-one discussions with global travel agencies to strengthen tourism cooperation.Zhu Shanzhong, ambassador of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, pointed out that Hainan is giving full play to the policies of the Free Trade Port and leveraging its rich tourism resources and industrial integration system so as to accelerate the construction of an international tourism consumption center."Hainan is home to not only a breathtaking natural landscape but also a vibrant and ever-growing cultural heritage," said Peter Semone, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association. He believed that through innovation, regional cooperation, and sustainable practice, Hainan could build a "meaningful Asia-Pacific tourism economy," improve service quality while protecting tourism resources, and be a benchmark for tourism development in China with a notable influence in the Asia-Pacific region.Cynthia Tan, deputy president of the Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association and executive director of Roystar Travel & Tours Sdn. Bhd., praised the abundant tourism resources in Hainan. Lee Kwah Ho, CEO of South Korean travel agency LK Global, said, "I can't help but recommend Hainan's offerings, especially premium hotels, to South Korean tourists. The next step is to partner with Hainan in high-end coastal vacations.""We plan to join hands with scenic spots in Hainan to design programs for Hong Kong students' field trips," said Florence Lo, director of iStudent Tour (HK) Limited.According to the Hainan Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, TV, and Sports, as China's only tropical island province and its largest Free Trade Port, the province warmly invites global visitors to embark on a vibrant tropical journey, experiencing a modern and dynamic Hainan brimming with opportunities.Hashtag: #HainanDepartmentofTourismCultureRadioTVandSports

